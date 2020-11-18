SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algolia, the leading Search and Discovery platform, today launched the industry’s first “State of Search and Discovery” report. The findings reveal best practices for an integrated approach to site search and critical insights into what high quality site search looks like, as well as potential pitfalls behind particular search-related investments.
Conducted by ONR, the survey polled 500 professionals with knowledge of their organization’s site search strategy to help understand the current state of Search and Discovery. More than 75% of respondents worked for organizations with over 1,000 employees and greater than $200 million in annual revenue. With companies relying on search more than ever before, the report discusses factors that go into creating a successful site search experience that drives better business and financial outcomes.
“These findings come at a critical time, as retailers adapt to the new normal and in the short term prepare for holiday season shopping,” said Jason Ten-Pow, president and CEO, ONR. “In the face of both economic and health & safety challenges, as consumers are increasingly turning to digital channels to find the products and answers they are looking for, a website’s search tool is often the first place they go. This survey provides insights for decision makers who are looking to improve their site search capabilities in 2021 and beyond.”
Summary of key survey findings:
High quality search drives financial success when optimized for consumers and business users.
Organizations realize the value of quality site search -- and are increasing their investments.
Companies must strategically invest in search, as extra features and more people don’t always translate to higher financial returns.
“The findings from the ‘State of Search and Discovery’ survey show that while investment in site search does lead to success, it should be done strategically,” said Ashley Stirrup, CMO, Algolia. “An integrated approach where tech and business work together leads to better financial outcomes. In the coming years, organizations must invest in high quality search that not only appeals to their customers, but serves the needs of the internal team who builds, manages, and optimizes site search based on insights into consumer behavior.”
To learn more, get a full copy of the "State of Search and Discovery" survey findings.
