SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift (Nasdaq: SFT), a leading end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced senior management will present to the investment community and host individual and small group meetings at the following upcoming investor conference:



Wells Fargo TMT Summit

Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2020

A live and archived webcast of the presentations will be available on the investor relations section of the Shift website, investors.shift.com .

About Shift

Shift is a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. Shift’s mission is to make car purchase and ownership simple — to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle: finding the right car, having a test drive brought to you before buying the car, a seamless digitally-driven purchase transaction including financing and vehicle protection products, an efficient, digital trade-in/sale transaction, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership. For more information, visit www.shift.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Jennifer Jarman, The Blueshirt Group

IR@shift.com

Media Contact:

Jeff Fox, The Blueshirt Group

jeff@blueshirtgroup.com

Source: Shift Technologies, Inc.