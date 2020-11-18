SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enosi Life Sciences Corp. (“Enosi” or the “Company”), a drug research and development company focused on providing industry-leading therapeutics for autoimmune disease, cancer, and acute inflammation, today announced it has filed a patent for its proprietary molecules. These include EN1001 for autoimmune disease; EN2001 for autoimmune disease and cancer; and EN3001 for autoimmune disease and cancer.



The EN1001 molecule blocks Tumor Necrosis Factor Receptor-1 (TNFR1), which is a principal culprit in autoimmune disease, acute inflammation and has a role in cancer. EN1001 will be a significant enhancement compared to existing TNF-blocking technologies which inhibit both TNFR1 and TNFR2, which have limited efficacy as a result of co-inhibition of the naturally anti-inflammatory TNFR2.

Enosi’s EN2001 molecule offers a completely different option for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. Inflammatory EGF-like growth factors stimulate the growth of the pannus, a tumor-like structure in a Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) joint which contains cells that produce tumor necrosis factor (TNF) and other destructive cytokines. Enosi has shown that its lead molecule (EN2001), which traps these growth factors, can prevent tissue destruction by inhibiting the growth of cells that form the pannus. This is a new mechanism of action for autoimmune disease drugs. Since Enosi’s growth factor trap is not expected to have adverse immunosuppressive activity, it can be combined with other RA therapeutics without fear of increasing immunosuppression. This is important because all of the approved RA therapies are immunosuppressive and make the patient susceptible to infection, cancer and even cardiovascular problems. Its ability to inhibit the proliferation of diseased cells may allow Enosi’s growth factor trap EN2001 to also be useful in the treatment of solid tumors.

For cancer and fibrotic diseases where TNFR2 is a “bad actor” instead of a “good actor,” Enosi’s proprietary EN3001 molecule will counter TNFR2 activation. The function of TNFR2 is to protect the body from the effects of inflammation, but too much TNFR2 occurs in tumors and leads to inactivation of immunity against cancer. TNFR2 does this by inducing the proliferation of regulatory T cells that suppress the immune response. Thus, EN3001 will act like a checkpoint inhibitor by increasing immunity, which will be particularly useful in the treatment of cancer.

Each Enosi therapeutic will offer use in multiple diseases. EN1001 will be tested in RA and a number of autoimmune diseases, however, research has shown that TNF-mediated inflammation is important in other diseases as well, ranging from acute inflammation associated with viral infections like COVID-19, to endometriosis and Alzheimer’s disease. These three therapeutics from Enosi; EN1001, EN2001 and EN3001 are still in development and are at least five years away from clinical trials.

The market for TNF inhibitor drugs is expected to reach $43 billion by 2023, and $115 billion by 2026 . To capitalize on this high growth industry and meet a wide and unmet demand, Enosi Life Sciences recently announced its Regulation D offering , enabling investors the opportunity to invest in next generation therapeutics for autoimmune disease and cancer.

“The filing of this patent represents a key milestone for Enosi as we seek to firmly communicate our targeted therapeutic pipeline to potential partners, industry professionals and of course, the broader investment community,” said Dr. H. Michael Shepard, President, CSO and CEO of Enosi Life Sciences. “Enosi is derived from the Greek word for combinations, and we are following that philosophy. The combination of Dr. Feldmann’s experience in autoimmune diseases and my experience with antibody therapies for cancer, together with Dr. Jim Woody’s experience in management and fundraising bring a depth of knowledge to our endeavor. In addition, the candidate therapeutics we discover will likely be useful for a combination of different diseases.” We believe our unique, proprietary approach represents significant potential once commercialized, and we look forward to continued updates regarding its development.”

Capital raised through the Regulation D 506(c) offering, and potentially a future Regulation A+ financing, will support Enosi’s efforts to progress the Company’s molecules that target autoimmune disease, cancer and acute inflammation toward clinical trials.

About Enosi Life Sciences Corp.

Enosi Life Sciences Corp. is a drug research and development company focused on providing industry-leading therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company was founded by world-renowned scientists Professor Sir Marc Feldmann, who discovered anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) therapy as an effective treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases (Lasker award, 2003); and Dr. H. Michael Shepard, whose research in humanized antibodies created the first monoclonal antibody therapy targeting cancer oncogene encoded-proteins (Lasker award, 2019). Enosi Life Sciences combines Feldmann and Shepard’s expertise in cancer and autoimmune diseases with Executive Chairman Dr. James N. Woody’s unique combination of medical, scientific and management expertise to expand therapeutic options. To learn more about Enosi Life Sciences, visit www.enosi-life.com .

IR Contact

Chris Burke

Redtail Media

investment@enosi-life.com

Media Relations Contact

Kate Caruso-Sharpe

FischTank PR

enosi@fischtankpr.com

646-699-1534