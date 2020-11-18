TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable December 10, 2020 to shareholders on record as at November 30, 2020.



There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for November 30, 2020 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $12.50.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $6.40 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.99 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $13.39.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details Preferred Share (XTD.PR.A) $0.04375 Ex-Dividend Date: November 27, 2020 Record Date: November 30, 2020 Payable Date: December 10, 2020

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.tdbsplit.com

info@quadravest.com