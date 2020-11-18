Ranking recognizes TELUS as a global leader in sustainability and social capitalism



For the fifth consecutive year, Dow Jones Sustainability World Index ranks TELUS among leading global corporations; TELUS listed among the top North American organizations for 20th year in a row

VANCOUVER, British Columbia:, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS proudly announced that it has been ranked on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the fifth consecutive year and on the North American Index for the 20th year in a row, ranking at the 90th percentile in the telecommunications industry for its leadership in sustainability. Notably, TELUS is the only North American telecommunications company and one of only five Canadian companies recognized on the World Index across 24 industries. This ranking demonstrates TELUS’ global leadership in key categories including corporate citizenship and philanthropy, innovation management, and environmental and social reporting.

“Earning this level of recognition from one of the world’s most reputable institutions is a testament to our team’s unwavering efforts to protect and support our communities and our customers,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “Our team is extremely proud to be the only North American telecommunications company or cable company to be named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index over the last several years. This acknowledgement of our leadership in social capitalism further exemplifies our collective commitment to improving the social, economic, environmental and health outcomes of our fellow citizens and building stronger, healthier and more sustainable communities, globally.”

Driven by its leadership in social capitalism, TELUS is committed to driving sustainable business practices and making a meaningful societal impact:

TELUS has committed to reducing Greenhouse Gas emissions to operational carbon neutrality by 2030

Since 2010, the company has reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 31 per cent and energy consumption by more than 15 per cent, while growing the company significantly, by focusing on executing dozens of energy efficiency projects in its operations to reduce impact on the environment.

TELUS also continues to deliver on its goal to leverage renewable energy, as evidenced by entering into Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) that will provide 100 per cent of TELUS’ energy needs in Alberta from renewable sources such as wind and solar.

In 2019, TELUS saved more than 20,000 tonnes of carbon emissions by enabling employees to work from home.

The TELUS team has contributed $1.3 billion in value, time, and financial support to Canadian charities and grassroots organizations since 2000 including 736 million and 1.4 million days of volunteerism, making TELUS one of the most giving companies in the world.

Our 18 TELUS Community Boards around the world have contributed $76 million to 7,000 grassroots programs since their launch in 2005, helping more than two million youth in need each year.

In 2018, TELUS launched the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation to help give vulnerable youth a friendlier future in our challenging world, with an unprecedented $120 million endowment – the largest donation by a publicly traded Canadian company and one of the largest in North America.



“Social capitalism is embedded in everything we do — it is at the centre of every decision we make. We are proud of our global leadership in sustainability and our dedication to exploring new and innovative ways to reduce our carbon footprint and minimize our impact on the planet while creating sustainable value for the communities where we live, work and serve,” said Doug French, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, TELUS. “From our commitment to reducing GHG emissions, to operational carbon neutrality by 2030, and implementing the most expansive Work Styles program in Canada — our innovative program that enables our team to work from wherever they are — sustainable solutions are at the core of every decision we make at TELUS.”

Since March, as the world learned to grapple with the COVID-19 crisis, TELUS’ firmly entrenched values and culture enabled its team to adapt, innovate, and act with intention at an accelerated pace. TELUS has committed more than $150 million during the past several months to support Canadians through COVID-19. The TELUS team pivoted all of its philanthropic funding channels, including the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation and TELUS Community Boards, 13 in Canada and five international, to focus on health initiatives that support charities on the front line of the public health crisis. TELUS also donated 14,000 free devices and free rate plans, valued at $8-million to keep Canada’s most vulnerable citizens connected and also supported frontline healthcare workers at hospitals and long-term care facilities with two months of free mobility service.



Driven by CEO Darren Entwistle’s visionary and compassionate leadership, the TELUS team continues to leverage its global leading networks and technology to help team members worldwide work, learn, socialize, and stay healthy at home, enabling business customers to support their clients, as well as expanding access to TELUS’ virtual healthcare solutions, relieving pressure on crowded hospitals, helping preserve capacity for those with urgent healthcare needs, and keeping patients safely at home.

To learn more about TELUS’ commitment to social capitalism and sustainability, visit telus.com/sustainability .

About Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

The Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index comprises global sustainability leaders as identified by SAM, part of S&P Global. It represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global BMI based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $15 billion in annual revenue and 15.5 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.



Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute $736 million and 1.4 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.



For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

