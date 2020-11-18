McKinney, TX, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Like many female entrepreneurs, Amanda Westerman wears many hats: Mother. Wife. Local business owner. What sets her apart is the type of business she runs–an urgent-care, head-lice-treatment clinic in McKinney, one of 265 clinics in the Lice Clinics of America network.

As a mother of 15-year-old twins, Westerman battled lice infestations many times in her home before getting into the business. Now she uses her empathy and expertise to take care of other families by treating their infestations in a clinic that specializes in lice treatment.

In addition to helping families, Westerman supports schools in her community through the Schools Without Lice national program which offers free “lice education” resources and free lice treatments to educators and school nurses. During COVID-19, she has doubled down on that support by expanding the Schools Without Lice program to include discounts for students and their families.

“I had a school nurse from Tom Bean, Texas call me a bit ago,” says Westerman, who also owns lice clinics in two other cities. “She had an 8-year-old student who’s been dealing with head lice. The girl’s mom is disabled and couldn’t drive her around for appointments or to search out a lice treatment. The school nurse asked, ‘what can you do?’ Well, I’ll tell you what I did. I had the student brought into our McKinney clinic and we treated her for free. We also sent them home with a kit for her mom to treat herself. The school nurse said ‘you’re a godsend! We’ve reached out to so many companies and no one else could or would help.’ So I was very happy that we were able to finally get this girl some help.”

To spread the word about the expanded program, Westerman is promoting the Schools Without Lice “Free For All” Giveaway where 25 schools in the McKinney, Texas area will win free lice treatments for staff and students. To be eligible for the giveaway, schools simply need to sign up at www.liceclinicsmckinney.com/SWL-giveaway.

All McKinney schools that enter the “Free For All” Giveaway will receive the following: 1) Free head-lice screenings for staff and students, 2) Free remote screenings for school groups and camps, 3) Free head-lice treatments for school staff, 4) A 15-percent discount on lice treatments and products for students during the remaining school year, 5) Free lice-education materials and onsite or remote education training, and 6) New lice support for parents with schoolchildren at home.

Lice Clinics of America - McKinney is located at 3120 Hudson Crossing, Suite A2, McKinney, TX 75070 and is open 7 days a week by appointment. Call 972-954-2334 or visit https://liceclinicsmckinney.com for more information or to schedule an appointment.

