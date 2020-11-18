During earnings call for investors and analysts on 17 November 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EET, Ignitis Group presented its results for the first nine months of 2020.

The earnings call was recorded and now is available online at Ignitis Group website and Nasdaq Baltic Youtube channel:

https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4V5K49iy8Wo

Presentation slides are available at:

https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations

The interim report is available for download at:

https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/reports-and-presentations

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius

+370 620 76076

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel@ignitis.lt