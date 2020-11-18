NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Peak Fintech Group (OTC:PKKFF) (CSE: PKK).

Accelerating digital transformation is driving new megatrends and revenue growth opportunities worldwide from video games, and music streaming to commercial lending. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:

NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) CEO William Ding: ”Building Global Leader in Digital Entertainment”

“...We grew our net revenues year-over-year by nearly 26% to RMB18.2 billion for this quarter, and our net income from continuing operations attributable to our shareholders grew year-over-year by 35% to RMB4.5 billion.Our online games was up 21% in the second quarter year-over-year, reaching net revenue of RMB13.8 billion, driven by the impressive strength of our existing titles. Our flagship, Fantasy Westward Journey series and Westward Journey series, continued their strong performance in the second quarter. As two of the largest and longest-running game IPs in China, both games consistently attract a loyal crowd…”

“...We are very committed to bringing the richest content to Chinese users by introducing exciting global music and incubating independent musicians. In the second quarter, we launched numerous paid live shows for independent bands, giving them more options to stream online during this uncertain time...Beyond our progress in the domestic market, we have also made multiple headway with our international initiatives. Our overseas online game net revenues hit a new record high in the second quarter, propelled by robust performances from Knives Out and Life-After in Japan...”

“...NetEase is best known for our content creation capabilities. This rings true across our different business segments. As we look to the second half of this year, we are more confident and committed than ever to further expanding our reach and bringing relevant, exciting, new products and services to NetEase players, fans and followers around the world...We are excited to lead our next wave of expansion as we continue to build value for all of our stakeholders...”

NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) Q2 2020 Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/3kFMNK9

Peak Fintech Group (OTC:PKKFF) (CSE: PKK) CEO Johnson Joseph: “China Fintech Revenues Ready to Explode”

NEXT SUPER STOCK conference presenter Peak Fintech Group (OTC:PKKFF) (CSE: PKK) CEO Johnson Joseph, recently spoke with Wall Street Reporter’s investor audience about PKKFF fast growing China fintech business which connects small-medium business with commercial lending solutions. Joseph explained how Peak Fintech has already gained significant traction, generating over C$7.2 million revenue in Q 2020, and is now ready to start scaling revenues as it enters new markets in coming months.

November 6 - PKKFF hires former People's Bank of China senior manager, Mr. Wenjun Wu, as a special advisor to assist the Company in various business development capacities and in preparing the Company's Cubeler Lending Hub platform for China's upcoming digital currency. Mr. Wu is currently the CEO of Chengfangyun Digital Technology Ltd. (CDT), a Fintech company located in Suzhou that he created to provide products and services designed to help companies, banks and financial institutions conduct transactions in digital yuan. Prior to founding CDT, Mr. Wu was a senior manager at the People's Bank of China (PBOC), China's Central Bank, where he worked in the Credit Information Centre and Cross-border RMB Settlement departments while also leading the R&D department of the Central Bank's Nanjing branch. CDT is currently working closely with the PBOC to promote the use and adoption of the digital yuan in Suzhou.

October 20 - PKKFF signed an exclusive agreement with the parent company of national consumer electronics distributor Beijing Dianjing Company Ltd. ("BDC") to bring financing solutions to BDC's 60,000 online retail clients.

BDC is a wholesale distributor of consumer electronics whose online retail clients sell laptops, smartphones and other consumer electronic products on China's top three e-commerce portals: Tmall, JD.com and Pinduoduo. BDC's clients, who collectively sell about $50B worth of consumer electronics per year, will be able to have up to 90% of the price of the products they purchase from BDC financed. Peak typically earns service fees ranging from 1% to 3% of the value of the credit amounts it helps facilitate, and this represents a total market opportunity of up to $1.35B in annual revenue potential.

FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) “Positioned for Exponential Revenue Growth in iGaming, E-sports, Online Sports Betting”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) CEO Scott Burton explained how the company’s latest distribution deal with a online casino games aggregator, sets the stage for exponential revenue growth opportunities. In the next 12 months, FUNFF plans to expand its current line from three games to twelve - while adding multiple aggregators for each game - reaching millions of new online casino customers worldwide. With each game generating as much as $500,000 in revenue per month for FUNFF - per online casino - and the potential to be in hundreds of online casinos - these numbers can quickly add up. Watch FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream: https://bit.ly/37O1RlX

Nov 5 - FUNFF’s wholly-owned UK Sportsbook McBookie achieves record 433% increase in revenue and 713% increase in gross margin in October 2020 compared to October 2019. Much of the growth was attributed to the unveiling of McBookie's live casino games and increased activity in sports betting which resulted in $7.3M in total betting volume being placed during the month

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) CEO Robert Wilson:”Driving Growth Through New Games and New Platforms“

“..After the biggest first quarter in the history of Electronic Arts, our second quarter of FY 2021 showed continued strength with net revenue and earnings above our guidance. We are driving growth through the breadth, depth and quality of our new games, our industry-leading live services and expansion to more platforms and more ways to play...We delivered eight new games so far this year, and our network has grown to more than 330 million unique accounts as tens of millions of new players have joined to enjoy more of our amazing games and content. EA SPORTS continues to be a leader in sports interactive entertainment. ..

“..Our esports programs are scaling the new records in viewership also. Our new Madden NFL episodic content featuring NFL athletes, celebrities and top Madden NFL players is bringing great entertainment to a much wider audience. And our recent FIFA 21 challenge, which paired esports stars with celebrity soccer players was our most watched esports event to date with viewership that place it amongst top esports broadcast worldwide.”

“A few thoughts on our growth drivers for FY 2022 and beyond: Each previous console generation has grown in the global market and we expect this transition will be the same. We plan to launch at least six new games on the next-gen consoles in FY 2022. These will include a new Need for Speed game that is bringing some astounding visual leaps developed by the Criterion team who have launched some of the most highly rated games in franchise history…”

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Q2 2021 Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/32V49MO

