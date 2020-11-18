Southfield, Michigan, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kids Kicking Cancer, an international non-profit organization that provides pain management and empowerment to children and families facing chronic and acute life-threatening illness through martial arts therapy, is calling on people everywhere to STOP and take a Breath Brake during its very first Global Breath Brake Day.

For one day, on November 19th, The Heroes Circle of Kids Kicking Cancer will be going LIVE on Facebook from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST. The goal is to 1) Empower some very sick children to become teachers to the world on how to “brake” the stress chemicals we all face. 2) Raise money and awareness so we can empower many more children around the world to become “powerful martial artists. Join millions of people globally who will learn to breathe in the light and blow out the darkness.

“To say 2020 has been a stressful year for everyone is an understatement,” said Rabbi G., founder and director. “The negative implications on Global Mental Health will remain profound for a long time. The Heroes Circle of Kids Kicking Cancer is doing its part to allow people to self-regulate with its Breath Brake, a proven breathing and meditative technique that puts the brakes on pain, stress and anxiety. Our goal is to empower one million children to lower their pain by 2025. By helping the children, we are helping the world.”

This live streaming event will feature:

Live Breath Brakes demonstrated by the wonderful little heroes of our program, celebrities and parents

Interviews with health professionals and the Kids Kicking Cancer family

Live martial arts classes from around the globe

A virtual dance party hosted by a DJ and featuring our children from around the world

Kids Kicking Cancer (KKC) is an international non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. Those interested in supporting Kids Kicking Cancer may visit https://kidskickingcancer.org/events/global-breath-brake-day.

Every dollar donated, up to $50,000, will be matched!

“Please join me in helping The Heroes Circle of Kids Kicking Cancer as we spread POWER, PEACE, PURPOSE globally,” said the Rabbi.

About Kids Kicking Cancer

Kids Kicking Cancer (KKC) is an international non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that provides pain management and empowerment to children and families facing chronic and acute life-threatening illness. Through an innovative approach that merges modern integrative medicine with traditional martial arts, KKC addresses the needs of children and families in crisis, empowering them to heal physically, spiritually & emotionally. All services provided by Kids Kicking Cancer are at no cost to the children and their families. Founded in Michigan in 1999, KKC services children with a variety of challenges, including cancer & sickle cell disease in over 90 facilities in seven countries. For more information, please visit kidskickingcancer.org.

Rabbi G. (Elimelech Goldberg) is a clinical associate professor of pediatrics at the Wayne State University School of Medicine.

