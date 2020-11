Borregaard ASA has issued a commercial paper ISIN NO0010907447 of NOK 200,000,000.



Start date: 23 November, 2020

Maturity: 25 May, 2021

Coupon: 0,75 %

Organised by: DNB Markets

Sarpsborg, 18 November 2020

CFO, Per Bjarne Lyngstad, mobile +47 952 44 515

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.