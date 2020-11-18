New York, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Face Shield Market by Type, Tier, End-Use, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05987969/?utm_source=GNW

Due to disruptions in the global supply of PPEs for health workers worldwide, the World Health Organization recommended industries and governments to increase manufacturing by 40% to meet the global need. The face shield increases the lifespan of the face mask. Simulation studies with the use of the face shield have shown a 96% decrease in contamination of a person when droplets come at them from a distance of 18 inches. The face shield also prevents the person from continuously touching his/her face, facilitates facial non-verbal communication between healthcare workers and increases the life of the mask.



Premium tier face shield to account for the largest share in face shield market, in terms of value, in 2019

Premium face shield is a personal protective equipment that protects from infectious droplets, splashes, and sprays of body fluids.These include face shields which are sophisticated, expensive, high quality, and reusable.



They are majorly used in the construction, automotive, metal working, welding works, and other manufacturing sectors for arc-protection and impact hazards.These usually provide 180-degree coverage from ear to ear and protect from any lateral entry of microbes.



Premium face shields have unique shape and head cover to protect from any kind of microbial penetration from the top. These face shields are adjustable and easy to use.



Manufacturing end-use industry accounted for largest market share in terms of value, in 2019

The manufacturing end use segment includes face shields which are used at manufacturing sites.Use of face shields is necessary at manufacturing sites in order to protect wearers from occupational hazards.



These are used as protection against hazardous materials that can be harmful. Typically, they are designed to prevent the inhalation of airborne particles commonly associated with environments where grinding, sanding, sweeping, and other dusty operations occur in these industries.



APAC is expected to record the largest share in the face shield market during the forecast period

The growing economies in China and India and the growth and improvement in healthcare infrastructure in Southeast Asian countries are the major factors driving this market.In addition, the rising geriatric population in countries such as Japan, growing per capita income, increasing investments in the healthcare industry, expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas, and rapid economic growth are also supporting this market.



The rise in the construction and manufacturing industry in these regions is also surging the demand for face shields in these industries.

The key market players profiled in the report include 3M (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), MSA Safety Inc. (US), Lakeland Industries (US), Radians Inc (US), DuPont Teijin Films (US), MCR Safety (US), Protective Industrial Products (US), Prestige Ameritech (US).



