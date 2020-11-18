WEST CHESTER, Pa., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset based transportation and supply chain solutions in the Northeast, was honored for its top green fleet by Heavy Duty Trucking (HDT) Magazine, a leading trucking trade publication that provides the latest news and insights to supply chain professionals, for the fifth consecutive year.

HDT’s list recognizes the top 20 trucking companies in the United States that are actively assessing and reducing their carbon footprint, while also clearly outlining their measurable sustainability goals for their customers. Winners include companies with fleet sizes ranging from fewer than 100 vehicles to some of the country’s largest trucking companies.

In recent years, Pyle has dedicated significant time and thought into its sustainability initiatives, even incorporating LED lighting and solar energy into its facilities in Parkesburg, Pennsylvania, the Bronx, N.Y. and Hagerstown, Maryland. Additionally, Pyle utilizes paperless dock management and handheld systems in its service centers. Pyle’s electric forklifts, which are being rolled out to service centers across its network, also reduce carbon emissions by 24,000 lbs. per unit.

Sustainability does not stop with Pyle’s service centers. Its standard fleet incorporates adaptive cruise control, which conserves fuel by smoothing speed transitions, and self-inflating tires, which maintain proper air pressure and reduce fossil waste. Pyle’s long-haul trailers are also equipped with aerodynamic skirts and anti-idling auxiliary power units. Additionally, 45 percent of Pyle’s trucks were built within the last 3.5 years, which is well below the industry average of 5.2 years, minimizing exhaust emissions and improving fuel economy. The company also piloted two electric and emission-free eCanter FUSO trucks along with 10 Hino hybrid diesel delivery trucks in its Bronx service center.

“Pyle is fortunate enough to have employees who value sustainability as much as our senior management team. Together, we routinely assess our carbon footprint through our ECO (Environmentally Conscious Operation) Program, which has resulted in significant improvements to our sustainability initiatives, including our 100 percent solar-powered warehouse in Parkesburg,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at Pyle. “At Pyle we strive to be a leader in sustainable trucking through our desire to advance our green practices each year.”

Aside from being named an HDT Green Fleet, Pyle also won other trucking awards this year, such as SDCE Top 100, Food Logistics Top Green Providers and Food Logistics Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers. It also opened its Hagerstown Integrated Logistics Center and expanded its Westfield location by adding an Accessory Transfer and Distribution Center.

