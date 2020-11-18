New York, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Air Conditioner Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04988875/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on commercial air conditioner market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in adoption of VRF systems and product innovations leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization. In addition, increase in adoption of VRF systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The commercial air conditioner market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes



The commercial air conditioner market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Split systems

• VRF systems

• Chillers

• Rooftops

• Others



By Geographical Landscapess

• North America

• APAC

• MEA

• Europe

• South America



This study identifies need for energy-efficient ACs as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial air conditioner market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our commercial air conditioner market covers the following areas:

• Commercial air conditioner market sizing

• Commercial air conditioner market forecast

• Commercial air conditioner market industry analysis





