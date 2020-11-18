New York, NY, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York City Regional Center (“NYCRC”) is pleased to announce that Form I-829 petitions have now been filed in all 21 NYCRC EB-5 offerings. The new jobs created from qualified construction expenditures in each of the 21 offerings met the requisite job creation totals necessary for EB-5 investors to remove the conditions on their permanent residency status.
To date, 1,777 Form I-829 petition approvals have been issued in NYCRC offerings resulting in 5,174 individuals (EB-5 investors and family members) achieving permanent residency in the United States.
The NYCRC was approved by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services in 2008 to secure foreign investment for real estate and infrastructure projects under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. Congress created the EB-5 program to stimulate economic development through foreign investment. The program’s mandate is to use foreign investment to spur job creation while simultaneously affording eligible foreign investors the opportunity to become lawful permanent residents of the United States. The NYCRC was the first EB-5 regional center approved in New York City.
Over the past 12 years, NYCRC-managed funds have put over $1.5 billion of EB-5 capital to work across a broad spectrum of infrastructure and real estate projects in New York City. Much of this capital has been invested in underserved areas in need of long-term economic growth. Examples include:
Twenty-one projects utilized NYCRC EB-5 financing to assist in the construction of over 3.8 million square feet of new development and renovation as well as infrastructure upgrades in New York City. Examples of completed projects utilizing EB-5 capital from NYCRC-managed funds include the following:
Over the past four years, the United States Department of Treasury has made three separate awards totaling $115 million in New Market Tax Credit allocations to a NYCRC-managed entity. To receive this allocation, the NYCRC was required to demonstrate a mission and long-term track record of investment in low-income communities.
