INNOVIA monorail 300 and CITYFLO 650 communication-based train control solution are two of Bombardier’s latest innovations coming soon to Cairo for the multi-billion-dollar monorail project

BERLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Industry leading rail technology provider Bombardier Transportation will demonstrate how it is shaping the future of mobility at the TransMEA 2020 exhibition in Cairo, Egypt, from November 22 – 25, 2020. Now in its third edition, TransMEA is arranged under the auspices of the Minister of Transport for Egypt, His Excellency Lieutenant General Kamel El Wazir.

“The Bombardier team is delighted to join our customers and industry partners at this year’s TransMEA 2020 exhibition and to present our portfolio of mobility solutions, which are shaping the future of rail transportation in Egypt and across the Middle East and Africa region,” said Ahmed Eldamanhoury, Managing Director Egypt at Bombardier Transportation. “We will showcase our INNOVIA monorail 300 technology and CITYFLO 650 communication-based train control (CBTC) solution, as well as highlight the strong progress we are making on our mega-project to deliver two new monorail lines to Cairo, one of the largest construction projects in Egypt.”

A consortium of Bombardier, Orascom Construction and Arab Contractors won the contract to design and build Cairo’s new monorail system in August 2019. The first major project milestone was achieved in May 2020 with the ceremony to lay the first foundation stone in the New Administrative Capital. Bombardier has established an Egypt headquarter and project delivery office in Cairo, staffed with locally hired employees and international expertise to provide system design, project management and project delivery support. Preparations to manufacture the new INNOVIA monorail vehicles are underway at Bombardier’s factory in Derby, United Kingdom, and production will commence early in 2021. Commenting on progress, Ahmed Eldamanhoury said, “We are on track and we will start monorail vehicle production soon. We have established a highly talented project delivery team here in Cairo and we will soon announce an exciting initiative focused on young engineers.”

Railway modernization is a major trend across the world and Bombardier’s response is to leverage digital technology to increase capacity and safety on the railways. At the TransMEA 2020 exhibition, Bombardier will highlight its CITYFLO 650 CBTC solution which will be delivered in Cairo as part of the monorail system. The CITYFLO solution optimizes capacity and reliability on new and existing rail systems in cities across the world and is ideally suited for cost-efficient migration to communication-based train control.



Bombardier has been a long-term partner to Egypt’s railways since the 1970s and it has also been successful in winning and delivering projects across the MEA region. In Egypt, Bombardier supplied around 50 per cent of the Egypt National Railways (ENR) locomotive fleet, as well as turbo trains and fleet support services. In the Middle East, Bombardier delivered the highly reliable INNOVIA automated people mover (APM) 300 system at the Dubai International Airport in 2016, a fully automated 1.5 km long transit system operating at over 99.7 per cent availability and with the capacity to carry more than 200,000 passengers daily. It is also supplying a fleet of 47 two-car INNOVIA Metro trainsets to Line 3 of the impressive Riyadh Metro which will open soon.

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

With over 52,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Please subscribe to our RSS Feed to receive press releases or follow Bombardier Transportation on Twitter @BombardierRail.

Bombardier, INNOVIA and CITYFLO are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

