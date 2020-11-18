SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feedzai announced today its new fully packaged Feedzai Solutions that can assess risk for single and cross-channel transactions in real-time. With the configuration of machine learning models taking just days instead of months, and a comprehensive library of out-of-the-box scenarios, the new offering presents itself as an agile, easy to deploy, and low resource solution for financial institutions of all sizes that are looking to better protect their customers with quicker time to value.
Feedzai helps financial institutions' digital-first evolution by leveraging tech components especially critical during a severe digital acceleration journey amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The solution scalability allows financial institutions to improve time to market, while the cloud-based approach enables lightweight flexibility to transform and keep up with customer expectations. Additionally, best-in-class detection capabilities and real-time scoring help financial institutions to filter both new COVID-19 created and old fraudsters.
Cloud-based solutions have always been part of Feedzai’s enterprise portfolio with multiple deployments in all geographies and over 40% of the customers benefiting from it. Recently, this shift has intensified with more than 70% of Feedzai customers in the last 10 months - including globally-recognized Banks and Fintechs - choosing hosted cloud deployments. With this new offering, Feedzai leverages years of experience in operating some of the largest risk management projects across industries in a cloud environment, while also offering access to cutting edge risk management technology that otherwise would only be available to large financial institutions.
“Feedzai now serves over 800 million customers in 190 countries, but our aspirations do not stop there. We believe that by democratizing the fight against financial crime and making AI available to a variety of financial institutions that otherwise wouldn’t have access to it, we’re allowing risk management to become a level-playing field,” said Pedro Barata, SVP of Product. “Financial institutions of all sizes can now count on easy to deploy, best-in-class technology to support their financial crime challenges.”
Feedzai’s new product offering combines the power of multiple systems into one, allowing smaller teams with limited resources to manage risk and financial crime more efficiently. Instead of building an in-house platform or plugging in several complementary solutions that would require a significant amount of investment and resources to maintain, financial institutions can now rely on a fully orchestrated system fuelled by advanced AI to provide anti-fraud and AML while being fully compliant with national and international regulations.
Feedzai Solutions is now fully available in every region.
About Feedzai
Feedzai is the market leader in fighting financial crime with AI. We’re coding the future of commerce with today’s most advanced risk management platform powered by big data and machine learning. Founded and developed by data scientists and aerospace engineers, Feedzai has one mission: to make banking and commerce safe. With more than 500 employees, Feedzai is considered best-in-class by Aite and one of the most successful AI companies by Forbes. The world’s largest banks, processors, and retailers use Feedzai’s fraud prevention and anti-money laundering products to safeguard trillions of dollars and manage risk while improving customer experience.
