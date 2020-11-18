Amazon now offers the following RelSup supplements: 1) Supracol, which targets the colon to support digestive function, contains butyric acid, prebiotics, and probiotics. The Supracol capsule is gastro-resistant, which prevents it from prematurely breaking down and targets the lower intestine. 2) Artizak, which supports digestive, liver, gallbladder, and metabolic function. Artizak contains a unique set of ingredients that include artichoke leaf extract, dandelion root extract, inositol, and choline dihydrogen. Artizak comes in a 10ml liquid foil pack. 3) Lactacol contains an enzyme, lactase, which aids in the digestion of dairy products. 4) Hepazak, which supports a healthy liver and detoxification, provides unique ingredients that promote liver injury protection, contains a potent antioxidant, reduces acidosis, and aids in eliminating dyspeptic disorders. Hepazak comes in a 10ml liquid foil pack.

PALM BEACH, FL, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amazon, the largest online retailer, now carries Relsup’s dietary supplements.

“The RelSup team is excited that Amazon now offers our flagship supplements to its millions of customers,” said Steven Berens, president of RelSup, the U.S. distributor for nutritional supplements. “We are proud that Supracol, Artizak, Lactacol, and Hepazak are available on Amazon.”

RelSup, short for reliable supplements you can trust, has developed dietary supplements that help people stay healthy. RelSup supplements support a healthy lifestyle for people who want to avoid health problems and use quality products that address common health issues, such as lactose intolerance, liver support, and metabolic health.

Amazon now offers the following RelSup supplements:

Supracol , which targets the colon to support digestive function, contains butyric acid, prebiotics, and probiotics. The Supracol capsule is gastro-resistant, which prevents it from prematurely breaking down and targets the lower intestine.

RelSup introduced these products as more Americans are taking dietary supplements than ever before.

Berens said 73 percent of American adults increasingly seek out supplements to support their health regimen.

“We know buying dietary supplements was on the upswing before COVID-19,” Berens said. “The pandemic, however, pushed more people to think about their health and ask themselves, ‘How can I give my body the nutrients it needs to stay physically fit.”

Berens said the coronavirus crisis has led American consumers to take proactive steps to stay healthy.

“People don’t want to wait until they have health issues. People want to avoid health problems and not wait until they have to get healthy after getting sick,” Berens said. “They want effective supplements. They want supplements they can trust. They will find RelSup supplements are effective and trustworthy.

For more information, visit Amazon .

