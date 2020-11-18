New York, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type ; Treatment ; End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05978087/?utm_source=GNW





The growth of the kidney stone retrieval devices market is mainly attributed to the increasing incidence of kidney stone disease and escalating number of kidney stone retrieval device launches. On the other hand, the lack of expertise required for performing minimally invasive procedures hinders the market growth.



The product launches majorly catalyze the growth of the kidney stone retrieval devices market.Companies are widely focusing on the development of devices that are used to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures.



For instance, in June 2020, Olympus Corporation launched a Soltive Super Pulsed Laser System (Soltive Laser System).It uses the thulium fiber laser technology for stone lithotripsy and soft tissue removal.



The laser device helps break down stones into fine dust particles, which allows the easy removal of kidney stones.The product is commercially available in the US, Canada, and Europe, as well as in selected countries in the Middle East and Africa.



Similarly, in September 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation launched LithoVue Empower Retrieval Deployment Device. It utilizes LithoVue Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscope and compatible nitinol stone retrieval basket. The device enables urologists to retrieve kidney stones with the help of flexible ureteroscopy (URS), simultaneously using ureteroscope and basket. The technological advancements in the product simplify the procedures and help in picking up and removing the stone. The product is commercialized in the US and Europe. Such minimally invasive procedures are widely being adopted to retrieve kidney stones from elderly people. The devices used in these procedures reduce the time required for surgery and duration of hospital stay, along with enabling speedy recovery.



Based on type, the kidney stone retrieval devices market is segmented into lithotripters, stone removal devices, ureteral stents, and ureterorenoscopes. The lithotripter segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on treatment, the kidney stone retrieval devices market is segmented into extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy, intracorporeal ureteroscopy, and percutaneous nephrolithotripsy. The extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is further estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2020–2027.



Based on end user, the kidney stone retrieval devices market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the market for the same is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Canadian Urological Association, International Chinese Consortium on Nephrolithiasis, Dubai Health Authority, National Statistics Institute, and Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency are among the major secondary sources referred for preparing this report.

