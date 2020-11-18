New York, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Automotive Sunroof Market to 2027 - Analysis by Mount Type ; Material ; Application and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953762/?utm_source=GNW

Germany is one of the major automotive manufacturing hubs in the European region.

Europe has the presence of several prominent luxury car brands, including Maserati, Rolls-Royce, McLaren Automotive, Land Rover, and Jaguar Cars Ltd.The demand for automotive sunroof is high in the premium car segment; therefore, the presence of a large number of luxury car manufacturers is expected to add to the demand for an automotive sunroof in Europe.



As per OICA, Spain witnessed a rise of 0.1% in total vehicle production and manufactured 2,248,019 passenger cars in 2019. Also, various initiatives are being taken in the region to support the growth of the automotive sector; for instance, CARS 2020 Action Plan, GEAR 2030, and Horizon 2020 by EU focus on the development of the automotive sector in the EU countries.

Despite the strong automotive sector, the COVID-19 outbreak has significantly impacted the automotive market in this region in the last few months.All the regional OEMs have shut down the production activities.



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Groupe PSA (the maker of Peugeot) has stopped almost all production at its sites in Europe.Moreover, Volkswagen AG has shut its factories in Italy and Spain.



The pandemic has largely affected the sales of passenger vehicles, which is limiting the growth of the automotive sunroof market in Europe.

In terms of type, the slide-in sunroof segment led the Europe automotive sunroof market in 2019, and it is expected to continue to be the largest shareholder during the forecast period.However, the market for panoramic sunroofs is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the automotive sunroof market during the forecast period.



The sunroof panels of slide-in sunroofs superimpose themselves between the automotive roof and headliner while opening and closing.Electric actuators or motors support seamless automatic operations of the sunroof with sliding of panels.



Presently, a significant number of automotive manufacturers as well as sunroof manufactures provide the slide-in sunroofs, which is resulting in considerably larger market share of this type in terms of both market revenue and volume.

The Europe automotive sunroof market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Europe automotive sunroof market with respects to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically involved in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe automotive sunroof market.A few of the players operating in the Europe automotive sunroof market are ACS France SAS, Aisin Seiki Co.



Ltd, Automotive Sunroof-Customcraft (ASC) Inc., Corning Incorporated, Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Johnan Manufacturing Inc, Saint-Gobain Sekurit, Sunny Enterprises, Webasto Group, and Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953762/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001