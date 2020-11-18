New York, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Active Noise and Vibration Control System Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type ; System ; Application (Aerospace, Defense, Railway, General Industries and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953759/?utm_source=GNW

Over the years, vehicle manufacturers have been integrating the vehicles with vibration isolators, vibration pads, and other passive systems.As these systems occupy substantial space on the vehicle and add weight to the vehicle, the demand for alternative technologies has been soaring in the recent years.



This, in turn, is providing a growth path for active systems.Attributing to the rise in interest and attention toward active noise and vibration systems among the defense forces, several active noise cancellation and active vibration isolation technology developers are offering their products to military vehicle manufacturers in the recent times.



This factor is enabling the active noise and vibration control system market to mature.

Additionally, the region is creating investment opportunities for foreign investors across the aerospace sector, particularly in the R&D sector, as the aerospace industry in the EU needs efforts in R&D to preserve global competitiveness.In 2018, the total exports of the EU aerospace sector were accounted for ~US$ 163 billion with significant spending in R&D.



Approximately 12% of total exports are focused on R&D in the aerospace industry.In 2019, the region accounted for ~43% of the total aerospace exports worldwide.



European countries, such as France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Ireland, are among the prominent aircraft manufacturing countries globally. Several aerospace manufacturers, such as Airbus SE, NH Industries, Dassault Aviation SA, and Pilatus, are present in Europe; this, in turn, lay a robust opportunity platform for the manufacturers of aerospace components, such as active noise and vibration control systems, to grow.

In order to offer suitable work environment to the workers, the integration of smart devices such as sensors, actuators, controllers, and dampers with active noise and vibration control system is also growing.These electronic devices allow the control system to accurately and efficiently sense the level of vibration and noise generated by the heavy equipment used in manufacturing industry.



Various devices used in active noise and vibrations control systems solutions include sensors, actuators, controllers, and dampers. In terms of system, the actuators segment dominated the active noise and vibration control system market in 2019.

In Europe, countries such as Russia, the UK, and France are the hardest-hit country by the COVID-19 outbreak.It is expected to suffer an economic hit due to a lack of revenue from various industries as these countries record significantly higher number of COVID-19 cases.



This has limited the manufacturers to invest on newer components, thereby downgrading the businesses of active noise and vibration control system market players.

The Europe active noise and vibration control system market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Europe active noise and vibration control system market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe active noise and vibration control system market.

