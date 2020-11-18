NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Hotel Management announces the 2020 “GMs to Watch” list, showcasing the most dedicated and driven general managers in the hotel industry.



Each year, Hotel Management opens up its call for nominations to the greater industry in search of general managers making a true impact not only in the success of their hotel, but in the lives and careers of the talent they lead. This year, nearly 200 nominations were received and 31 professionals were chosen by Hotel Management’s senior editorial staff for their outstanding achievements and superb leadership and hospitality skills. They are:

1. Derek Baum, GM, Rosen Plaza Hotel, Orlando

2. Androse Bell, GM, Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach (Fla.)

3. Chris Bryant, GM, Courtyard by Marriott Sarasota (Fla.) Bradenton Airport

4. Kelly Cain, GM, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Indianapolis Carmel (Ind.)

5. Janessa Corpuz, GM, Element St. Louis Midtown

6. Renata Darriba, GM, Best Western Estacion Central, Santiago, Chile

7. Neil Deguia, GM, Hyatt Regency Deerfield (Ill.)

8. Zachary Donofrio, GM, Holiday Inn Indianapolis Airport

9. Patrick Fiat, GM and chief experience officer, Royal Plaza on Scotts Singapore

10. Lauren Forland, GM, Homewood Suites by Hilton Wilmington (Del.) Downtown

11. Scott Gladney, GM, SpringHill Suites Denver Downtown

12. Jigar Govan, GM, Sleep Inn Chattanooga (Tenn.)

13. Benjamin Gray, GM, The Bellmoor Inn and Spa, Rehoboth Beach, Del.

14. Daniel Harrison, GM, Hampton Inn & Suites North Port (Fla.)

15. Matt Huss, GM, Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs (Calif.)

16. Shawn Jervis, GM, Yotel Washington DC

17. Shannon Johnson, GM, Courtyard by Marriott Medford (Ore.) Airport

18. Jessica Keisling, GM, Aloft Phoenix Airport

19. Lindsey Maurer, Dual GM, Hilton Garden Inn Gainesville (Fla.)/Homewood Suites by Hilton Gainesville

20. Christine Menzel, GM, The Camby, An Autograph Collection Hotel, Phoenix

21. Chris Mueller, GM, Hilton Orlando

22. Mark Namdar, Area GM, Moxy Downtown DC/AC Hotel Washington DC Convention Center

23. Andrew Pike, GM, The Milestone Hotel and Residences, London

24. Josh Reichert, Area GM, Embassy Suites by Hilton Dulles North Loudoun, Ashburn, Va.

25. Olivia Richli, GM, Heckfield Place, Hampshire, England

26. Paula Schronce, GM, Candlewood Suites Fayetteville (N.C.) Fort Bragg

27. Tracy Stoltz, GM, Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel

28. Leanne Stults, Residence Inn by Marriott Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Plantation

29. Tamas Vago, GM, Hilton Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Beach Resort

30. Cristina Velez, GM, Hampton Inn & Suites Rockville Centre (N.Y.)

31. Angela Wedemeyer, GM, Embassy Suites by Hilton Baltimore at BWI Airport, Linthicum, Md.

“General managers are the backbone of every successful hotel, probably more so in 2020 than ever before,” said Elaine Simon, Senior Managing Editor with Questex Hospitality and Hotel Management. “This year’s nearly 200 nominations from around the world offer deep insight into what it takes to helm a property through a pandemic and downturn—in some cases virtually single-handedly. We congratulate our winners for their hard work, creativity and grace under pressure.”

The 2020 GMs to Watch winners are featured in the November print issue of Hotel Management. Visit www.hotelmanagement.net to learn more.

