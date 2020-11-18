New York, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis - by Offering, Deployment, Enterprise Size, End-User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953756/?utm_source=GNW

APAC is a technologically advanced region in virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI).Due to continuous technological developments, the advanced version of VDI is gaining momentum as it helps overcome the challenges of old VDI environments.



The older version of VDI had poor data transmission efficiency that resulted in difficulties in ensuring satisfactory quality for conversations over video or audio.This is another aspect that would significantly promote the penetration of VDI in APAC in the upcoming years.



APAC comprises several developing economies, such as China, India, Australia, and other southeast countries, as well as developed economies, such as Japan.More than 30% of Japanese companies have a policy of flexible working which helps promote VDI.



In addition, in other countries such as Australia, companies are witnessing increase in the use of VDI services due to imprints of leading VDI providers including VMware and Citrix. This factor is expected to positively influence the demand for virtual desktop infrastructure.

In terms of deployment, the cloud segment led the virtual desktop infrastructure market in 2019.The technology sector has been witnessing a significant rise in the use of cloud-based software in recent times, as cloud-based software simplifies deployment time and significantly reduces cost of deployment.



This benefit has attracted a substantial percentage of end users, and pertaining to the rising demand for cloud-based software, the majority of the VDI market players are offering cloud-based products.Moreover, the internet infrastructure has matured in developed countries and is flourishing in several developing countries, thereby allowing end users in both developed and developing countries to access the cloud-based VDI.



The VDI providers are continuously investing in developing robust and secure cloud-based software with an objective to protect customer data and prevent cyber-attacks, which ultimately drives the virtual desktop infrastructure market.

The overall APAC virtual desktop infrastructure market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the APAC virtual desktop infrastructure market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such processes include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the APAC virtual desktop infrastructure market. Major market players operating in the APAC virtual desktop infrastructure market include Amazon.com, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; VMware; Fujitsu Limited; Dell Inc.; Citrix Systems, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

