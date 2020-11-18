REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomali, the leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, today announced that Gartner’s 2020 Market Guide for Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Solutions (SOAR)* has listed us a Representative Vendor. According to Gartner, SOAR is a convergence of these three technology types:



Threat intelligence platforms (TIPs): providing intelligence aggregation, curation and distribution; alert enrichment; and intelligence visualization

Security Incident Response Platforms (SIRPs): providing case/incident management; workflows; and incident knowledgebase

Security Orchestration and Automation (SOA): providing integrations, play/process/workflow automation; and playbook management



Anomali’s product suite provides enterprises with a platform that enables them to automate and operationalize threat intelligence across their infrastructures. From our view, organizations opting to adopt SOAR within their environments now have the added validation from Gartner that Anomali fulfills the role that TIPs play.

Anomali ThreatStream is an award-winning TIP solution. It automates the threat intelligence collection and management lifecycle to speed detection of threats, streamlines investigations with an integrated set of tools to provide tremendous productivity for security analysts, and delivers operationalized threat intelligence directly into security controls. Anomali also provides Match, an enterprise threat detection solution, and Lens, a threat knowledge tool that automatically scans and identifies threat data in any web-based content, reducing the time required to research and understand threats and how they impact organizations. Together, the product suite automates the intelligence lifecycle to provide unlimited threat visibility and instant detection.

“Everyone who keeps a close eye on the industry has seen how threat intelligence has evolved to respond to more enterprise use cases, which has cemented its role in helping organizations to build more effective security operations,” said Mark Alba, chief product officer, Anomali. “Organizations building out SOAR solutions are turning to Anomali for its ability to seamlessly integrate needed intelligence, driving demand among organizations and MSSPs that is helping to fuel our continued growth.”

*Gartner, Inc., Market Guide for Security Orchestration, Automation and Response Solutions, Claudio Neiva, Craig Lawson, Toby Bussa, Gorka Sadowski; 21 September 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Anomali

Anomali is the leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity. More than 1,500 public and private sector organizations rely on Anomali to see and detect threats more quickly, reduce the risk of security breaches, and improve security operations productivity. Anomali solutions serve customers around the world in nearly every major industry vertical, including many of the Global 2000. As an early threat intelligence innovator, Anomali was founded in 2013 and is backed by leading venture firms including GV, Paladin Capital Group, In-Q-Tel, Institutional Venture Partners, and General Catalyst. Learn more at www.anomali.com .

News Media Contact

Joe Franscella

