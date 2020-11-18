NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG)

Class Period: April 30, 2020 - September 24, 2020

Deadline: November 23, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/glng

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements that: (1) certain employees, including Hygo's CEO, had bribed third parties, thereby violating anti-bribery policies; (2) as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties; (3) as a result of the foregoing reputational harm, Hygo's valuation ahead of its IPO would be significantly impaired; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN)

Class Period: February 28, 2020 - August 18, 2020

Deadline: November 24, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/bmrn

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements that: (1) differences between the Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 study of valoctocogene roxaparvovec limited the reliability of the Phase 1/2 study to support valoctocogene roxaparvovec's durability of effect; (2) as a result, it was foreseeable that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") would not approve the Biologics License Application ("BLA") for valoctocogene roxaparvovec without additional data; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

