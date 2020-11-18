BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL )

Class Period: February 4, 2020 - March 17, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2020

Shareholders with losses exceeding $150,000 are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Royal Caribbean’s decrease in bookings outside China and its faulty policies and protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on its ships. Specifically, regarding global bookings, Royal Caribbean made statements that: (1) misled investors to believe that any issue related to COVID-19 was relatively inconsequential; (2) falsely assured investors that bookings outside China were robust with no signs of a slowdown; and (3) failed to disclose that Royal Caribbean was undergoing material declines in bookings worldwide due to client concerns over COVID-19.

Furthermore, regarding safety protocols, the Company made statements that: (1) falsely assured investors that it implemented thorough safety protocols; (2) such measures were expected to ultimately contain the spread of COVID-19; and (3) failed to disclose that its ships were following grossly inadequate procedures that would enable the spread of COVID-19 and pose a substantial risk to passengers and crews; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO )

Class Period: April 16, 2019 - October 1, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2020

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that comparative analyses between Mesoblast’s Phase 3 trial and three historical studies did not support the effectiveness of remestemcel-L for steroid refractory aGVHD due to design differences between the four studies; (2) that, as a result, the FDA was reasonably likely to require further clinical studies; (3) that, as a result, the commercialization of remestemcel-L in the U.S. was likely to be delayed; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP )

Class Period: September 24, 2018 - October 12, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 14, 2020

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Loop scientists were encouraged to misrepresent the results of Loop’s purportedly proprietary process; (2) that Loop did not have the technology to break PET down to its base chemicals at a recovery rate of 100%; (3) that, as a result, the Company was unlikely to realize the purported benefits of Loop’s announced partnerships with Indorama and Thyssenkrupp; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ )

Class Period: July 17, 2018 - July 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 14, 2020

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the progress of underground development of Oyu Tolgoi was not proceeding as planned; (2) there were significant undisclosed underground stability problems that called into question the design of the mine and the projected cost and timing of production; (3) the Company’s publicly released estimates of the cost, date of completion, and dates for production from the underground mine were not realizable; (4) the development capital required for the underground development of Oyu Tolgoi would cost significantly more than a billion dollars over what Turquoise Hill had represented; (5) the Company would require further financing and/or equity to complete the project; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

