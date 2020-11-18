New York, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis – by Type ; Application ; End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953751/?utm_source=GNW

However, the drug delivery systems and drug failure and recalls of transdermal drug delivery systems hinder the growth of the market.

China in the largest market for transdermal drug delivery system owing to increasing investment in R&D for the development of the innovative of new drug delivery systems.The excessive population in China, coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is offering immense growth opportunities in the transdermal patches and semisolid products for the pain management market.



However, considering the geographic and economic operations between Asian countries and China, the countries are expected to witness challenge of COVID-19.The outbreak of disease has badly affected supply chain, and led to shortage of healthcare supplies in the region.



Moreover, domestic start-ups backed by international funding have already started witnessing back out from investors putting the development of the products in jeopardy.

The Asia Pacific transdermal drug delivery system market, based on type, is segmented into transdermal patch and transdermal semisolids.The transdermal patch segment is further sub segmented into drug-in-adhesive patches, matrix patches, reservoir membrane patches and micro needle patches.



The transdermal semisolids segment is further sub segmented into gels, ointments and sprays.The transdermal patch segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific transdermal drug delivery system market, based on application, is segmented into cardiovascular diseases, central nervous system disorders, pain management, hormonal applications and other applications.The hormonal segment is further sub segmented into transdermal estrogen therapy, testosterone replacement therapy.



The pain management segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and continued to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end user, the transdermal drug delivery system market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, home care settings, and other end users. The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, on the other hand, home care settings is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

A few major primary and secondary sources referred to in the process of preparing the report on the transdermal drug delivery system market are the World Health Organization, International Diabetes Federation, and Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953751/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001