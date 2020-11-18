WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access, the world’s largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, today announced the completion of six U.S. acquisitions, including Hansen Records Management (Milwaukee, Wisconsin); SafeGuard Destruction (Boston, Massachusetts); the records storage business of DataSafe, Inc. (Portland, Oregon); PRIMCO (Beaumont, Texas); Insight Storage Solutions (Minneapolis, MN); and the records storage business of Beverly Hills Transfer & Storage (Los Angeles, CA).



With these acquisitions, Access significantly increases its share of the U.S. regional records and document storage markets while growing its customer base and expanding its service offerings and geographic reach.

“We continue to grow and expand geographically in 2020 and have completed six strategic acquisitions, despite the added challenges of this global pandemic,” said Jordan Peace, Vice President of Corporate Development at Access. “By broadening our presence in key cities including Milwaukee, Portland, Beaumont, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, and in our headquarters’ city of Boston, we are supporting our ongoing commitment to expand our services locally while managing information with the very best service worldwide.”

Today’s announcement builds on the business momentum started earlier this year with the following acquisitions announced in June: International Data Depository (Miami, Florida); Off-Site Records Management Inc. (Lexington, Kentucky); and the records storage business of ImageFreeway Inc. (Atlanta, Georgia).

The Access team is led by CEO Rob Alston and President John Chendo, two veterans of the records management industry. They have built a dynamic and well-respected company based on a strategic acquisition program and a focus on driving organic growth. New capabilities include software offerings Virgo - for retention and privacy compliance; and CartaHR, CartaDC, and CartaDC Essentials - cloud-based document management solutions that help companies focus on security, compliance and efficiency.

Access is the largest privately-held records and information management services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central America and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software and secure destruction services. For 11 consecutive years, Access has been named to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com .





