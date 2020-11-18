SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homepie, Inc®, a leading provider of do-it-yourself tools for home sellers and buyers who wish to transact without a real estate agent, today announced that a Suisun City, CA resident sold her home on her own and saved more than 10% of the selling price of the home by listing on Homepie.com.

Homepie reports that Kelly Rohlfs originally met with a few REALTORS® about listing her home for sale. The highest price recommended by a REALTOR® she interviewed was $399,000. Kelly decided to list the home on Homepie, a commission-free for sale by homeowner site that provides all of the tools needed to buy or sell a home without a REALTOR®. Kelly listed her home for $419,000 to test the market. Her first offer fell out of escrow, however, her second offer came in at $426,500 - $27,500 above the Realtors recommended asking price. By not listing with a REALTOR®, Kelly avoided the traditional 6% commission fees, although not a requirement, she did agree to pay the buyer's agent a 3% commission of about $13,000.

Homepie is an innovative technological response to the market's strong demand for a space that enables home buyers and sellers to connect directly with each other in real-time. Kelly listed this investment property for sale from her home in Hawaii. The entire transaction was done remotely using digital transaction management tools and a transaction coordinator provided by Homepie. "In this seller's market where homes are selling above list price for multiple offers, I don't know why anyone would list with a REALTOR®," says Kelly.

Kelly plans to sell another home using Homepie later this year.

"It's very satisfying to see home buyers and sellers connecting on Homepie and saving thousands in equity that has traditionally been consumed by REALTOR® commissions," says Brad Rice, CEO and Founder of Homepie. "Listing your home independently is certainly a bit more work than working with a REALTOR®, but homes are selling quickly in the current market with limited inventory. Additionally, fear of COVID along with the quarantine has caused traditional open house and showing services offered by REALTORS® to not be viable," continued Rice. Homepie currently has 364 homes for sale with more being added daily. Proceeds from the purchase or sale of a home are maximized by avoiding the REALTOR® commission.

About Homepie

Homepie is the place where savvy consumers go for commission-free help to buy or sell homes. Listing a home on Homepie enables home sellers to easily remarket their listing across 100+ websites including the MLS, so that prospective buyers can be sure to find it. Additionally, a major problem that Homepie solved is simplifying the back-and-forth negotiation process for buyers and sellers. The online contract creation tool removes the guesswork around the paperwork. Today, more than 1 in 10 home sales already close directly between buyer and seller without a real estate agent. Now, with Homepie's central online marketplace and a simple step-by-step process, anyone can do the same with confidence, and simplicity. Homepie has all the tools to list, market, search, view, offer, negotiate, and auto-generate a purchase agreement that is digitally signed. Best of all, it is 100% free to consumers, as the recommended service providers (photography, insurance, movers, etc.) cover the operating costs. Homepie takes the worry and guesswork out of home buying and selling. Learn how at homepie.com.

