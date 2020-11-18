New Orleans, Louisiana, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over half a million Louisiana residents have been left without electric power directly after Hurricane Zeta made landfall. The Category 2 storm hit the Southeast region (Grand Isle) with a speed of up to 110mph, almost making it a Category 3 storm. LaToya Cantrell, the mayor of New Orleans said, "We lost one person from New Orleans who touched a live wire and got electrocuted. We don't want to lose more lives," he stressed. "It's not necessary."

On Wednesday, hurricane Zeta snapped utility poles, lifted roofs away, and wiped out parts of the quay that was designed for protecting the small island against storms. The remnants have moved to the Northeast coast but the extent of damage was seen on Friday. Approximately 1.3 million businesses and homes were left in a devastating form by Friday. The six deaths that have been reported were caused mainly by trees falling on homes and the victims drowning in the surging seawater.

Celebrities Offer Relief Funds Following Hurricane Zeta

Leading actors, businessmen, and upcoming celebrities have put their own money and star power to help the affected community especially those that have been left homeless. "That's the Louisiana way," Edgar Cason, a businessman and philanthropist from Coushatta said. "We just want to help our neighbors."

A lot of celebs from neighboring cities agree that is hard to ignore what has happened, looking at how close Zeta was to hit Houston. While charity organizations work tirelessly to restore New Orleans, Michael Everest DeMarco is working with prominent people in the entertainment industry to spread the word while collecting donations. Thousands of dollars have been raised. "There are countless ways to help," Michael asserted.

About three years ago waves of support came from all corners of Louisiana when Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, Texas. The city of New Orleans is calling Houstonians to return the favor. Supplies of donations have been given to salvage dispatched families in the aftermath of Hurricane Zeta. The handouts will be sent to Lake Charles and other affected areas where homes have been destroyed. Well-wishers have been urged to donate only new supplies wrapped in donation boxes because of the current Covid-19 pandemic. Any used item will be discarded.

Michael Everest DeMarco Gives Back to the Society

It is no surprise that Michael Everest DeMarco is coming to the rescue of the community that has been affected by Zeta. Many know him as an established actor but he is always involved in charitable endeavors. He once said in an interview that he has received support from philanthropists to propel his career as an actor. He wouldn't be so successful was it not for the generosity. That is why he is recently involved in helping New Orleans residents who have been left in distress following storm Zeta.