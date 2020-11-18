Awilco Drilling PLC (AWDR) announces that on 18th November 2020, the following synthetic share transactions occurred:

Roddy Smith has had 64,047 synthetic shares vested in AWDR automatically exercised under the Synthetic Share Plan at a price of NOK 2.88. After this transaction and as of today, Roddy Smith, holds 69,470 synthetic shares plus 300,000 synthetic share options with a strike price of NOK 30.

Ian Wilson has had 64,047 synthetic shares vested in AWDR automatically exercised under the Synthetic Share Plan at a price of NOK 2.88. After this transaction and as of today, Ian Wilson holds 51,407 synthetic shares plus 200,000 synthetic share options with a strike price of NOK 30.

Gary Holman has had 64,047 synthetic shares vested in AWDR automatically exercised under the Synthetic Share Plan at a price of at NOK 2.88. After this transaction and as of today, Gary Holman holds 51,407 synthetic shares.



Aberdeen, 18 November 2020





For further information please contact:

Jens Berge, CEO

Phone: +44 1224 737900



Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager

Phone: +47 9342 8464

Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.