Jacksonville, FL, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via NGO Wire) Operation New Uniform™ is pleased to announce its 7th Annual Heroes Gala benefiting the nation's Veterans during their time of transition after service. This year's Gala will be held at the Sawgrass Marriott in Ponte Vedra Beach the event will be live for sponsors and virtual for supporters to accommodate social distancing. The Heroes Gala is ONU’s premier annual fundraiser where supporters, donors, and ONU Alumni come together to celebrate the organization's achievements and spotlight it’s successes.

The keynote speaker of this event is Johnny “Joey” Jones; retired United States Marine and Fox News Contributor. Enduring two combat deployments (Iraq and Afghanistan) and eight years of active service in the Marine Corps, Staff Sergeant Jones suffered a life-changing injury while deployed to Afghanistan as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD/Bomb) Technician. The 2010 IED-related incident resulted in the loss of both of his legs above the knee and severe damage to his right forearm and both wrists. Since his recovery, Jones has dedicated his work to improving the lives of all veterans and their families.



“Operation New Uniform breaks the cycle that veterans struggle with when transitioning out of the military,” says Michele McManamon, Executive Director of Operation New Uniform; “Join ONU for our virtual Heroes Gala and do your part to ensure that another generation of Veterans will not be left behind.”



The first 100 local households who attend the virtual portion of the event will receive a "party in a box." aimed at giving the full Gala experience, at home. They will receive a beautiful bottle of wine, stemless wine glasses and treats all to make attendees feel like they are right there in the room. The virtual program will be a minimum of 1 hour and include the opportunity to participate in the live auction.



By attending virtually, a ticket purchase directly benefits each of the Veterans ONU serves. The Operation New Uniform™’s program is FREE for Veterans who are accepted. But as a grassroots organization, ONU relies on the generosity and support of the community to support its mission. Through attendance, contributors are personally grabbing the hand of an ONU veteran and walking them through their transition.

To attend virtually please register by visiting -- https://heroesgala2020.eventbrite.com

Due to social distancing guidelines, only sponsors will be able to attend in person. To become a sponsor contact us at: (904) 328.1600 or email michele@ONUvets.org

Operation New Uniform™ (ONU), founded in 2014, has established itself as a trendsetter in the Veteran Service Organization space. Our mission is to ensure all our nation’s Veteran’s have a successful transition after service. 97% of ONU Veterans who complete our program find a career within 4 months of completion. Our success is attributed to treating each Veteran as an individual, serving as many Veterans as possible without reducing quality, and meticulously tracking their results and successes.



Operation New Uniform,™ is serving and building a family of professional Veterans who are determined to grow, build back their confidence and find that successful career that they deserve after service while also helping grow the organization and aid in the success of the next class of ONU Veterans.



Operation New Uniform is a 501(C)3 tax-exempt charitable organization donations are tax-exempt to the extent allowed by law. Operation New Uniform registration # CH51856



A copy of the official registration and financial information may be obtained from the Division of Consumer Services at www.FloridaConsumerHelp.com or by calling toll-free with the state 1-800-435-7352. Registration does not imply endorsement, approval, or recommendation by the state.

