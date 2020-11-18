SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2020, Spectro Cloud, an enterprise cloud-native infrastructure company, announced that it has released a new, self-hosted version of its flagship product—Spectro Cloud. Complementing its existing managed as-a-Service offering, self-hosted Spectro Cloud provides enterprises with a Kubernetes management option that can be deployed in any public cloud, private cloud, bare metal or in any combination.



Since Spectro Cloud launched in March this year, there have been enterprises asking Spectro Cloud for an option that provides the same functionality as Spectro Cloud’s as-a-Service version but with greater control over the placement and operations of the management plane. Customers have stressed that while externally managed options are fast to deploy and have lower operating costs, their critical workloads need greater levels of security and control than an outsourced service can provide. These customers can now obtain the same flexible management at scale that Spectro Cloud provides with the enhanced security they desire, deployed under their direct control, hosted in their preferred way.

Spectro Cloud helps enterprises customize a Kubernetes infrastructure stack for specific business needs by using a declarative model to define cluster profiles. Spectro Cloud uses these cluster profiles to automate deployment and maintenance of clusters across the enterprise. Canary deployments, patterns for rolling out releases to a subset of users or servers, ensure Kubernetes upgrades don’t break dependencies on other ecosystem components while keeping everything consistent with enterprise-wide standards.

“Enterprise customers have told us they want to control where they run their management plane, sometimes for enhanced security, sometimes to maintain options and choice, and sometimes simply to comply with specific regulations they’re subject to,” said Tenry Fu, co-founder and CEO of Spectro Cloud. “Spectro Cloud’s as-a-Service version is easy to consume and use, but it’s not the only way customers want to do things. Helping enterprises achieve maximum flexibility while maintaining consistent management at scale is what Spectro Cloud is all about.”

Instead of converting their entire business to a single cloud vendor’s preferred way of working, enterprises can deploy Kubernetes wherever suits them best. Developers can define different cluster configurations to suit the application they’re building without breaking enterprise-wide policies that are there to protect the whole organization. Enterprises can make use of public cloud, private cloud, whatever suits their needs at the time, and change their mind as circumstances require.

With Spectro Cloud, the promise of Kubernetes can finally be realized.

About Spectro Cloud

Spectro Cloud is an enterprise cloud-native infrastructure company that makes Kubernetes manageable at scale for enterprises that need superior control and flexibility. Spectro Cloud provides solutions that help enterprises run Kubernetes their way, anywhere. Spectro Cloud is founded by multi-cloud management experts and is backed by Sierra Ventures and Boldstart Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.spectrocloud.com or follow @spectrocloudinc.

