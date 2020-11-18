OTTAWA, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross, with support from the Government of Canada, is deploying its emergency health clinic to Honduras to provide urgent health care in communities devastated by Hurricanes Eta and Iota. With more than three million Hondurans directly affected by the recent hurricanes, and thousands currently in shelters, this Emergency Response Unit from Canada will reach Hondurans in areas of critical need as a result of these natural disasters.



The emergency health clinic will be staffed by Canadian aid workers and aid workers from other Red Cross or Red Crescent national societies, including emergency response staff, doctors, and nurses. This group of highly skilled and experienced professionals will work with local Honduran Red Cross personnel and other national partners to provide appropriate and sustainable health care services.

QUICK FACTS

In Honduras, more than three million people have been directly affected by Hurricanes Eta and Iota, with more than 57,000 people evacuated from their homes, and 11,000 people currently in shelters. Access to clean water, sanitation, hygiene measures, and medical care are immediate needs.

The Canadian Red Cross is one of only seven national societies in the world who have an emergency field hospital to deploy. The Canadian Red Cross health emergency response unit been sent out more than fifteen times since 2010. In recent years, the Canadian Red Cross has sent its field hospital or health clinic to Mozambique, Bangladesh, Haiti, Ecuador and Nepal.





Canadians who would like to help people affected by the recent hurricanes in Central America are encouraged to make a financial donation to the Hurricane Eta in Central America Fund online at redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

Money raised will enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help individuals in the impacted areas, including Honduras, Nicaragua and Guatemala, providing critical support for relief, health and recovery. These activities and the impacted areas may evolve based on emerging needs and subsequent disasters.

QUOTE

“As our services and response to COVID-19 continues to increase across the country, the Canadian Red Cross remains well-positioned to provide support elsewhere in the world. Hurricane Eta, followed by Hurricane Iota, has impacted millions of lives in Central America and caused significant destruction. Heavy rains, flooding, landslides, damaged infrastructure and destroyed crops will take its toll on the people affected by this disaster. Thanks to the generosity of Canadians, and the Government of Canada, the Canadian Red Cross is sending its Emergency Response Unit to Honduras to help save lives and alleviate the suffering of those in need of care after these devastating hurricanes.”

- Conrad Sauvé, president and CEO, Canadian Red Cross

