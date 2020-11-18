Black Friday 2020 researchers at Consumer Walk are revealing the best early Garmin deals for Black Friday, featuring deals on Forerunner 945, Instinct outdoor watch, vivoactive 4 & more



Early Black Friday Garmin watch deals for 2020 are underway. Find the top savings on Garmin Instinct Solar, vivoactive 4, Fenix 6x & more. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Garmin Deals:

Want some more deals? Click here to check out the entire selection of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to see Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Garmin sports watches provide good durability plus useful features. Choosing your own Garmin watch can be daunting but it’s good to know that the company has made specific features for each of their smartwatch lines. From the Fenix line, the Garmin Fenix 6X comes with a Sapphire Edition which is scratch-resistant. The Garmin Vivoactive 4 has GPS and heart rate monitor built-in although the cheaper Gamin Vivofit and Vivosmart models have several functions too. The Garmin Forerunner 235 and Forerunner 945 are designed especially for serious runners.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)