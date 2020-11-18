Philadelphia, PA, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Celiac, the leading catalyst for a celiac disease cure in the United States, today announced it has partnered with Cambridge MA-based Kanyos Bio, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Anokion SA, a biotechnology company focused on treating autoimmune disease by restoring normal immune tolerance, to recruit patients for the ACeD (Assessment of KAN-101 in Celiac Disease) Study. Currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial, KAN-101 has the potential to induce immune tolerance to gluten. Beyond Celiac is helping to recruit for this first-in-human study.

“Patient participation in celiac disease research is imperative to the success of the drug development pipeline that is going to bring us to the treatments and a cure we know are possible,” said Beyond Celiac CEO Alice Bast. “By connecting patients with researchers to share our experiences, Beyond Celiac is powering progress. We are proud to partner on this clinical trial, which shows great promise in retraining the immune system so it doesn’t react to gluten.”

In celiac disease, the immune system reacts to gliadin, a component of gluten. KAN-101 is focused on restoring normal immune tolerance by leveraging a natural process routinely performed by the liver. Unlike the broadly suppressive therapies often used for autoimmune diseases, KAN-101 is targeted in its approach to retrain the immune pathway while leaving the rest of the system to perform its natural protective functions.

“Anokion is dedicated to delivering on the promise of immune tolerance for people with celiac disease and other autoimmune disorders,” said Simon Cooper, M.B.B.S., chief medical officer of Anokion. “Partnering with the celiac disease community with the help of Beyond Celiac is an integral piece of our research and clinical development process and we look forward to successfully enrolling the trial with their support.”

Celiac disease is a serious genetic autoimmune disorder that affects an estimated 1 in 133 Americans, more than half of whom are still undiagnosed. The disease causes damage to the small intestine, resulting in debilitating symptoms, and if left untreated, can lead to serious long-term health problems including infertility and some types of cancer.

About the ACeD Phase 1 Clinical Trial

Anokion’s Phase 1 clinical trial of KAN-101 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, first-in-human study designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of KAN-101 in patients with celiac disease on a gluten-free diet (GFD). Celiac disease patients will receive a single dose of KAN-101 across four single-ascending dose cohorts, or three doses of either KAN-101 or placebo across three multiple-ascending dose cohorts. Additional information about Anokion’s Phase 1 study of KAN-101 may be found at ClinicalTrials.gov, using Identifier NCT: NCT04248855.

About Anokion

Anokion SA is a Swiss biotechnology company that aims to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases by restoring normal immune tolerance. The company is focused on both prevalent and rare autoimmune diseases, including celiac disease, multiple sclerosis and type 1 diabetes. Anokion’s distinct approach leverages the company’s immune-based platform, which targets natural pathways in the liver to restore immune tolerance and address the underlying cause of autoimmune disease. For more information, please visit http://www.anokion.com/.

About Beyond Celiac

Founded in 2003, Beyond Celiac is the leading catalyst for a celiac disease cure in the United States, serving as a patient advocacy and research-driven organization working to drive diagnosis, advance research and accelerate the discovery of new treatments. By engaging with the top scientists in the field, making the right investments in research and supporting the broad community of those with celiac disease and gluten sensitivity, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people can live healthy lives and eat without fear – a world Beyond Celiac. www.BeyondCeliac.org.

Claire Baker Beyond Celiac 267-419-2111 cbaker@beyondceliac.org