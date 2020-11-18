Tampa, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa Bay, FL (November 18, 2020) – Smith & Associates Real Estate welcomes Doug Swain as Director of Career Development. Swain brings almost thirty years of sales and management experience in the real estate industry. In his new role, Swain will be responsible for career development, agent recruiting, and employee retention. Smith is the market leader for luxury real estate in Tampa Bay and offers agents unparalleled access to career development and educational opportunities.



"Smith's associates are admired in the community for their professionalism, passion for customer service, and market knowledge. To work for a luxury brand that is so highly esteemed and that functions as a big family are exciting, and I can't wait to share my passion for development and training with my new team," says Swain.



Swain will bring enhanced support, education, and training opportunities by utilizing the luxury brand's local and worldwide network of affiliates. He is a member of Dali Museum, St Petersburg Museum of Fine Arts, Ringling Museum of Art, Newport Historical Preservation Society, and Denison Homestead Lifetime Member.



Smith & Associates Real Estate VP of Real Estate, Nikki Phillips, says the company's current growth pattern makes a leader in this department imperative. "Smith has always been known for offering a supportive and encouraging environment for our agents and staff to achieve success. Having a leader like Doug, who understands the value of cohesive teams, highly trained staff, and working with our affiliates will foster an incredible environment for our staff to grow personally and professionally."



Smith is the market leader for Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties combined in sales over $1M+, with 19% of the market share. They also dominate the over $3M+ and $5M market, representing over 24% of all luxury sales in each of those segments.

Founded in 1969, Smith & Associates Real Estate is Tampa Bay's largest independent and locally-owned real estate brokerage, with a commitment to exceptional service and superior market knowledge. Deeply embedded in the community and comprised of six strategically located offices in the Tampa Bay area, 300 associates, an annual sales volume of $1.52 billion, and over 2,600 transactions a year. Smith & Associates Real Estate is the number one luxury brokerage firm of $1M + residences with 17.4% of the market share and an average price of $1.67M* (*average of luxury transactions as of December 31, 2019). The company completes a transaction every other day and is a nationally recognized leader in the Real Estate industry. For more information on Smith & Associates Real Estate, please visit smithandassociates.com.



