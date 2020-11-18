LONDON, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TBRC’s annual festive sale is finally here! Get up to 50% off on ALL reports: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports



According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the global food pathogen detection market, the use of genome sequencing techniques such as PCR (polymerase chain reaction) for food testing is increasing. Globally, both public and private regulatory testing labs are shifting towards genome sequencing for food pathogen testing. This increasing use can be attributed to the advantages offered by genetic testing such as the fast, sensitive, and reliable detection of pathogens in any food sample. Also, genetic testing techniques identify pathogens even in low concentrations and in dormant states, such as viable but non-culturable (VBNC) form. This has resulted in increasing investment by the food pathogen detection technology companies in the development of genetic technology-based products to enable fast and efficient detection of pathogens. For instance, in 2018, LexaGene Holdings Inc., a US-based research and biotechnology company, launched the LX6 analyzer. The LX6 is an automated pathogen detection platform based on genetic testing technology that is used to detect pathogens in food and water in less turnaround time and at a low cost. LX6 has the capability to test 22 different contaminants in water and food including two species of Vibrio, three species of Salmonella, four species of Shigella, and two species of E. coli.

According to the survey conducted by Food Safety Insights, among more than 150 food processors, mostly in the US and Canada but also from 21 other countries, in April 2020, listeria detection tests accounted for 47% of all food samples tested, higher than the proportion of any other test target. Also, entities in the food value chain reported 7% growth in listeria testing between May 2020 and May 2021, making it the highest growing pathogen testing category. Therefore, increasing focus on listeria testing in food samples drive for continuous improvement in environmental monitoring and other aspects of microbiological testing.

The Business Research Company ’s report titled Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery covers major food pathogen detection technology companies, food pathogen detection technology market share by company, food pathogen detection technology manufacturers, food pathogen detection technology infrastructure market size, and food pathogen detection technology market forecasts. The report also covers the global food pathogen detection technology market and its segments.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2812&type=smp

The global food pathogen testing market size reached a value of nearly $3.72 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% since 2015. The market is expected to increase from $3.72 billion in 2019 to $5.01 billion in 2023 at a rate of 7.7%. The market is expected to grow to $5.95 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.0%, and to $8.94 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

This growth is partly because food safety regulatory authorities of various countries are focusing on framing and implementing strict safety and quality regulations for food products in order to limit an increase in the instances of food safety standards not being met, product recalls and health hazards. This is expected to influence the growth of testing, inspection, and certification markets, and the food pathogen detection kits market, with regulatory bodies such as the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) in the forecast period. Food processing companies and food safety testing laboratories have also begun to increasingly adopt advanced rapid testing technologies to handle the growing workload of test volumes, and testing requirements. These rapid testing methods such as PCR and immunoassay-based techniques are used to ensure timely analysis of a larger sample size, thereby reducing the turnaround time for food safety testing. For instance, the adoption of whole genome sequencing (WGS) for food pathogen detection by the food processors and food testing laboratories is expected to increase with WGS being recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). Therefore, the higher price of these new rapid test methods and their ease-of-use is expected to drive the food pathogen detection methods market in the forecast period.

Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Food and Beverage Testing Kits Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) Testing Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Implications and Growth

Food And Beverage Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery

COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market- By Test Type (RT PCR Test, Rapid Antigen Test, Rapid Antibody Test, Others), By Kit Type (PCR Machines, Equipment And Extraction Kits, Reagents), By Specimen Type (Nasopharyngeal Swab, Oropharyngeal Swab, Nasal Swab, Blood, Others), By End-Users (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2023

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model , is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info