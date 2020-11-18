Rueil Malmaison, 18 November 2020

VINCI successfully issues an inaugural €500 million Green Bond

VINCI has successfully issued an inaugural €500 million Green Bond, which is due to mature in November 2028, with a coupon rate of 0%.

More than five times oversubscribed, the bond issue was very well received among investors, reflecting the strong level of trust the market has not only in VINCI’s credit rating (Standard & Poor’s: A-, stable outlook, Moody’s: A3, stable outlook) but also in its ambitious environmental policy.

In a very favourable market context, this operation will strengthen the average maturity of VINCI’s debt and continue to optimise its cost. Furthermore, it will enable VINCI to access a new pool of bond investors specialists of ESG (Environment, Social, Governance).

The proceeds of the bond will be used for projects that have a positive impact on the environment and fall within the Group’s strategy: act for the climate, optimize resources thanks to circular economy and preserve natural environments.

The banks acting as joint bookrunners for the operation include: CACIB (Green Bond Structurer), Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Société Générale.

