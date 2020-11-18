Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial PC Market - Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Industrial PC is forecast to reach $5.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.36% from 2020 to 2025.



The significant adoption of the digital technologies, industrial automation and other advanced technologies is contributing to market growth rate. The increasing demand for the increasing process flexibility, enhanced efficiency in various industries is set to contribute to the growth of the market.



The report covers an in-depth analysis of the following segments of the Industrial PC market:



By Product Type: Panel, rack mount, box, embedded panel, embedded box, DIN Rail PC with I/O.

Panel, rack mount, box, embedded panel, embedded box, DIN Rail PC with I/O. By End-use industries: Chemical, Energy and power, Oil & gas, Food and beverage, pharmaceutical, automotive, aerospace and defence, semiconductor and electronics, and others.

Chemical, Energy and power, Oil & gas, Food and beverage, pharmaceutical, automotive, aerospace and defence, semiconductor and electronics, and others. By Geography: North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.

Key Takeaways

DIN Rail PC are analyzed to grow at highest rate during the forecast period majorly attributed to the high performing computing solutions offered.

APAC is analyzed to dominate the market owing to the growing investments in R&D of the industrial PCs alongside the increasing adoption of the advanced technologies.

The rising demand for the efficient manufacturing process is set to be a key driving factor for the industrial PC market.

By Product Type - Segment Analysis



DIN rail PC with I/O is analyzed to grow at highest rate during the forecast period. The DIN rail PCs are significantly deployed in the connected factories for efficient manufacturing processes thereby contributing to the high growth rate. In addition to these, these PCs have high durability and can be handled in harsh environments as they have high temperature threshold, which translates to reduced downtime and increased productivity.



The installation of industrial PCs is easy and they are compact. They can withstand severe conditions and can absorb any stationary shocks or falls. Owing these benefits, there has been increasing adoption of industrial PCs thereby driving the market growth.



By End-user - Segment Analysis



The industries such as automotive manufacturing, aerospace and defence, semiconductor and electronics are analyzed to grow at higher rate during the forecast period. This is majorly attributed to the adoption of automation in these industries. Growing funding activities for IoT technology set to increase the adoption of industrial PCs, thereby driving the market growth.



Automotive is analyzed hold significantly higher share in the market, owing to the high adoption of industrial-grade computing solutions in the manufacturing process. Adding to this, the growing developments in the expansion of these plants is further contributing to the market growth rate. In December 2019, Morris Garages, a British automobile brand has announced its plans to invest $ 429.25 million.



Geography - Segment Analysis



APAC is the dominant region in 2019 with a market owing to the high production base in the region, followed by North America and Europe. The large market share is majorly attributed to the presence of large production bases in China and India. In March 2020, China Association of Automobile Manufactures has announced that vehicle production and sales volume reached 3.47 million and 3.67 million units.



Adoption of robots assists the industries in reducing labor cost there by providing opportunities for industrial PCs during forecast period. Adding to this, In U.S., Many manufacturing companies have started implementing robots to increase productivity and improve efficiency. Monitoring of robots require high quality industrial PCs which set to drive the market growth.



Drivers - Industrial PC market



Growing demand for automation and technological advancements in industries set to drive the Industrial PC Market



There has been significant growth in industrial PC market owing to the increased adoption for automation and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies in industries. Industrial PCs assist in providing the platform to run automation software for monitoring and controlling the processes in real time applications.



Many companies and startups are focusing on adoption of IoT technology. For instance, in June 2019, Indian IoT startup SwitchOn had raised $1 million seed funding from Pi Ventures. In April 2019, Altizon Systems Pvt. Ltd had raised $7 million in series A funding from investors TVS Motor Company Ltd.



Rising demand for energy efficient manufacturing operations



The manufacturing companies are majorly focusing on increasing their production capacities in order to reduce costs and strengthen their competitive position by increasing their production efficiency through adoption of industrial PC, thereby driving the market.



In industries such as metals and mining, oil and gas, and others where the profit margins are comparatively lower than other industries such as automotive and food and beverages, among others, it is critical to optimize their resources and reduce waste. This is a flaw in the production process which result in huge losses, causing manufacturers in compensating the flawed product with a new one.



Owing to this, the manufacturing companies are actively increasing their focus towards adoption of industrial PCs in order to automate their manufacturing processes to enhance productivity. These PCs also assist the companies in improving accuracy, and minimizing operation costs, thereby achieving superior quality, uniformity, and safety. Therefore, increasing demand for energy-efficient manufacturing operations is anticipated to drive the demand for industrial PCs market.



Challenges - Industrial PC market



High Initial Investment



Implementation of industrial PCs in factories is a part of automation process. Adoption of automation machines can be one of the most cost intensive process for an industry. It involves millions of dollars. In addition to the initial costs, there are several unpredictable costs which may exceed the real cost saved by the accomplishing automation in the company.



Some of these costs involve research and development costs of automating a process, anticipatory repairs, and maintenance costs. Additionally, there is also training cost associated with industrial PCs operation that further restraints the market growth. Most of the industrial PCs also occupy larger space which is a major challenge in small sized industries.



Market Landscape



Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Industrial PC market. Industrial PC driver market is expected to be dominated by major companies such as Advantech, Beckhoff International, Siemens, IEI Integration Corporation, Kontron S&T, ABB, Nexcom International, among others.



Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships

In 2019, Advantech had launched palm size embedded industrial PC. The product includes features such as intelligent software integrated for remote system monitoring and management.

In 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation had launched MI3000 model industrial computers and extended its MELIPC series of industrial PCs for edge computing and control applications in factory automation.

Key Topics Covered



1. Industrial PC - Market Overview



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Landscape

3.1. Market Share Analysis

3.2. Comparative Analysis

3.2.1. Product Benchmarking

3.2.2. End User Profiling

3.2.3. Top 5 Financials Analysis



4. Industrial PC- Market Forces

4.1. Drivers

4.1.1. Anticipated increase in process industry investment

4.1.2. Growing usage of industrial PC in applications outside the established areas of industrial automation

4.2. Restraints

4.2.1. Growing usage of competitive solutions such as PLC + operator terminal, embedded computer boards, and mobile devices

4.2.2. Slowdown in Economy and stricter fund lending

4.3. Opportunities

4.3.1. Growing usage of robotics in industries in developing nations

4.4. Challenges

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Degree of Competition



5. Industrial PC Market - Strategic Analysis

5.1. Value Chain Analysis

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Opportunities Analysis

5.4. Product/Market Life Cycle Analysis

5.5. Suppliers and Distributors



6. Global Industrial PC Market, By Product Type (2014-2021)

6.1. Panel

6.2. Rack Mount

6.3. Box

6.4. Embedded Panel

6.5. Embedded Box

6.6. DIN Rail PC with I/O



7. Global Industrial PC Market, By End-Use Industry (2014-2021)

7.1. Industrial

7.2. Traffic & Transportation

7.3. Healthcare

7.4. Telecom & Datacom

7.5. Others



8. Global Industrial PC Market, By Geography (2014-2021)

8.1. Europe

8.1.1. Germany

8.1.2. France

8.1.3. Italy

8.1.4. Spain

8.1.5. Russia

8.1.6. U.K.

8.1.7. Rest of Europe

8.2. Asia Pacific

8.2.1. China

8.2.2. India

8.2.3. Japan

8.2.4. South Korea

8.2.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.3. North America

8.3.1. U.S.

8.3.2. Canada

8.3.3. Mexico

8.4. Rest of the World (RoW)

8.4.1. Brazil

8.4.2. Rest of RoW



9. Industrial PC - Market Entropy

9.1. Expansion

9.2. Technological Developments

9.3. Merger & Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

9.4. Supply - Contract



10. Company Profiles (Top 10 Companies)

10.1. Advantech Corporation

10.1.1. Introduction

10.1.2. Financials

10.1.3. Key Insights

10.1.4. Key Strategy

10.1.5. Product Portfolio

10.1.6. SWOT Analysis

10.2. Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

10.3. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

10.4. Siemens AG

10.5. ADLINK Technology Inc.

10.6. Bernecker + Rainer Industrie Elektronik GmbH

10.7. Captec Group

10.8. Dell Inc.

10.9. Industrial PC Inc.

10.10. ADDI-DATA GmbH

*More than 40 Companies are profiled in this Research Report, Complete List available on Request

"*Financials would be provided on a best efforts basis for private companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nbovfw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900