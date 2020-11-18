MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computers for Success Canada (CFSC) is pleased to add the Courts Administration Service (CAS) as a partner providing their used technology to the Government of Canada’s Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) program.



“Devices, connectivity and skills are key to the digital inclusion of all Canadians, said Toby Harper-Merrett, Executive Director of CFSC-OPEC. CFS+ program affiliates across Canada are increasingly solicited by organizations needing refurbished computers to enable working and learning from home. The support of technology partners like CAS improves the program’s capacity to serve more and more Canadians and we are very thankful for their long-term commitment.”

Since 1993, the CFS+ program has refurbished and distributed more than 1.7 million computers to schools, non-profit organizations, Indigenous communities, refugees and eligible low-income families.

Furthermore, the program extends the life of devices, providing significant environmental benefits compared to other disposal alternatives. The program also provides work experience to youth through the CFS+ Internships. These interns help refurbish the donated technology while developing knowledge, skills and employment prospects.

“Managing electronic waste is a priority for CAS. We are excited about this new partnership with Computers for Success Canada, which not only allows us to support the CFS+ program across the country, but also to have a positive social impact on Canadian families and manage our electronic waste with the highest environmental and security standards,” said Daniel Carroll, Contracting and Material Management Agent at CAS.

About Computers for Schools Plus

Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) is a national partnership-based program that refurbishes digital devices from government, private business and individuals for use by schools, libraries, not-for profit organizations, Indigenous communities and eligible low-income individuals. The Government of Canada funds this program.

About CFSC

Computers for Success Canada (CFSC-OPEC) is a not-for-profit organization established in 2005 in support of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada digital inclusion and economic participation programs. CFSC-OPEC’s services include marketing and communications, partnership development, project management, and strategic planning.

