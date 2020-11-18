Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Sensors Market Report - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Types and Their Applications, Vehicle Types, Propulsion Types, and Countries - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric vehicle sensors market is expected to show decent growth in the coming years.

Electric vehicles are subject to various types of temperature variations and load changes. In modern EVs, various devices providing functionalities and features are also powered by the battery packs present in the vehicles. With the increase in EV battery capacity and the development in the charging technology, various parameters such as temperature, current, and pressure changes have to be monitored to ensure that any increase or decrease outside their range of functioning is detected and solved while driving the vehicle.



These conditions lead to the utilization of electric vehicle sensors, which monitor such temperature, current, and pressure surges in EVs. The research study focuses on putting forward a clear picture of the current consumption and future growth potential of EV sensors.

Scope of the Electric Vehicle Sensors Market

The Electric Vehicle Sensors Market Report provides detailed market information for segmentation on the basis of vehicle type, propulsion type, product type, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the Electric Vehicle Sensors outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed analysis of the technologies involved in the recycling process.

The global electric vehicle sensors market is segregated by region under six major regions, namely North America, Asia-Pacific & Japan, Europe, China, the U.K., and Rest-of-the-World.

Key Companies Profiled

The key market players in the global electric vehicle sensors market include Denso, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments Incorporated, LEM, Kohshin Electric Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Allegro MicroSystems, LLC, Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Ams AG, Analog Devices, Melexis, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Sensata Technologies, and STMicroelectronics.

Key Questions Answered



What are the key drivers and challenges in the global electric vehicle sensors market?

How does the supply chain function in the global electric vehicle sensors market?

Which EV sensor type segment is estimated to witness the maximum demand growth in the global electric vehicle sensors market during 2020-2025?

Which are the key application areas for which different sensor types may experience high demand during the forecast period, 2020-2025?

Which are the key suppliers of different EV sensors?

What are the business and corporate strategies of sensors manufacturers involved in the global electric vehicle sensors market?

What are the key offerings of prominent manufacturers in the global market for sensors for electric vehicles?

Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of EV sensors, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth from 2020 to 2025?

What are the new application areas within an EV for related sensors?

What are the key consumer attributes in various regions for EV sensors?

How is the market landscape for sensors manufacturers expected to be formed for electric vehicles?

Key Topics Covered



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Electric Vehicle Trends: Current and Future

1.1.2 Supply Chain Network

1.1.3 Industry Attractiveness (Porter's Five Forces Analysis)

1.1.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

1.1.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

1.1.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

1.1.3.4 Threat from Substitutes

1.1.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

1.1.4 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.4.1 Consortiums, Associations and Regulatory Bodies

1.1.4.2 Government Programs

1.1.4.3 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Premium Vehicles Leading to Raising Application of Sensors in EVs

1.2.1.2 Increasing Push from Government and Consumers to Develop Safety Features for Vehicles

1.2.1.3 Increasing Number of Electronic Components in EVs

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Reliability and Safety Issues with Automotive Sensor

1.2.2.2 Lack of Standardization in MEMS Fabrication

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.4.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Emergence of Autonomous Electric Vehicles

1.2.5.2 Smart Sensors in Electric Vehicles

2 Application

2.1 Demand Analysis of Sensors for Electric Vehicles

2.1.1 Demand Analysis (by Vehicle Type), Value and Volume Data

2.1.1.1 Passenger Vehicles

2.1.1.2 Commercial Vehicles

2.1.2 Demand Analysis [by Product (by Application)], Value and Volume Data

2.1.2.1 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

2.1.2.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

2.1.2.3 Plug-In Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

3 Products

3.1 Types of Sensors for Electric Vehicles

3.1.1 Temperature Sensors

3.1.2 Current/Voltage Sensors

3.1.3 Pressure Sensors

3.1.4 Position Sensors

3.2 Demand Analysis of Sensors for Electric Vehicles

3.2.1 Demand Analysis [by Product (By Application)], Value and Volume Data

3.2.1.1 Temperature Sensors

3.2.1.1.1 Electric Vehicle Battery

3.2.1.1.2 Electric Motors

3.2.1.1.3 Others

3.2.1.2 Current/Voltage Sensors

3.2.1.2.1 Electric Vehicle Battery

3.2.1.2.2 Electric Motors

3.2.1.2.3 Others

3.2.1.3 Pressure Sensors

3.2.1.4 Position Sensors

3.2.2 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix

3.2.2.1 Opportunity Matrix, by Region

3.2.2.2 Opportunity Matrix, by Product Type

3.2.3 Pricing Analysis

3.2.4 Technology Roadmap

4 Regions

4.1 North America

4.1.1 Markets

4.1.2 Applications

4.1.3 Products

4.1.4 North America: Country Level Analysis

4.2 Europe

4.3 U.K.

4.4 China

4.5 Asia-Pacific & Japan

4.6 Rest-of-the-World

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 Allegro MicroSystems, LLC

5.2.1.1 Company Overview

5.2.1.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.2.1.1.2 Production Sites and R&D Analysis

5.2.1.1.3 Patent Analysis

5.2.1.2 Business Strategies

5.2.1.2.1 Product Developments

5.2.1.2.2 Market Developments

5.2.1.3 Corporate Strategies

5.2.1.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.2.1.4 Competitive Position

5.2.1.4.1 Strengths

5.2.1.4.2 Weaknesses

5.2.2 Amphenol Advanced Sensors

5.2.3 ams AG

5.2.4 Analog Devices

5.2.5 Denso Corporation

5.2.6 Infineon Technologies AG

5.2.7 Kohshin Electric Corporation

5.2.8 LEM

5.2.9 Melexis

5.2.10 NXP Semiconductors

5.2.11 Renesas Electronics Corporation

5.2.12 Sensata Technologies

5.2.13 STMicroelectronics

5.2.14 Texas Instruments Incorporated

5.2.15 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

5.2.16 Other Key Companies

6 Research Methodology

6.1 Data Sources

6.1.1 Primary Data Sources

6.1.2 Secondary Data Sources

6.2 Data Triangulation

6.3 Market Estimation & Forecast

6.3.1 Factors for Data Prediction and Modelling

