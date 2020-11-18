Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global LNG Regasification Industry Outlook to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Regasification Terminals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global regasification capacity increased from 36,562.4 bcf in 2014 to 45,103.6 bcf in 2019 at an AAGR of 4.2 percent. It is expected to increase from 45,103.6 bcf in 2019 to 59,996 bcf in 2024 at an AAGR of 5.7 percent.



Japan, the US, South Korea, China, and Spain are the major countries accounting for 63.2 percent of the total regasification capacity of the world in 2019. Incheon (South Korea), Pyeongtaek (South Korea), and Sodegaura (Japan) are the largest regasification terminals of the world with capacities of 1,855.8 bcf, 1,721.8 bcf and 1,461.0 bcf respectively. These were commissioned in 1996, 1986 and 1973, respectively.



Report Scope



Updated information on all active, planned and announced regasification terminals globally with start year up to 2024

Provides capacity data by regasification terminals from 2014 to 2019, outlook up to 2024

Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, terminal status for all active, planned and announced regasification terminals globally

Provides development capital expenditure outlook at global as well as regional level by year and by key countries for active, and new-build (planned and announced) regasification terminals for 2020-2024

Latest developments and contracts related to regasification terminals, wherever available

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up to date information available on active, planned and announced regasification terminals globally

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and outlook of capacity data

Assess key regasification terminals data of your competitors

Key Topics Covered



1. Table of Contents



2. Introduction



3. Global LNG Regasification Industry

3.1. Global LNG Regasification Industry, An Overview

3.2. Global LNG Regasification Industry, Regional Comparisons

3.3. Global LNG Regasification Industry, Trade Movements and Price

3.4. Global LNG Regasification Industry, Planned and AnnouncedTerminals, Capacity Additions and Capex by Country

3.5. Global LNG Regasification Industry, New Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Region



4. Africa LNG Regasification Industry

4.1. Africa LNG Regasification Industry, An Overview

4.2. Africa LNG Regasification Industry, Planned and Announced Terminals

4.3. Africa LNG Regasification Industry, New Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country

4.4. Africa LNG Regasification Industry, Egypt

4.5. Africa LNG Regasification Industry, Cote d'Ivoire

4.6. Africa LNG Regasification Industry, Ghana

4.7. Africa LNG Regasification Industry, Mozambique

4.8. Africa LNG Regasification Industry, Benin

4.9. Africa LNG Regasification Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts



5. Asia LNG Regasification Industry



6. Caribbean LNG Regasification Industry



7. Central America LNG Regasification Industry



8. Europe LNG Regasification Industry



9. Former Soviet Union LNG Regasification Industry



10. Middle East LNG Regasification Industry



11. North America LNG Regasification Industry



12. Oceania LNG Regasification Industry



13. South America LNG Regasification Industry



14. Appendix



