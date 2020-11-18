Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Trade and Supply Chain Survey, Q3 2020 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an update on the assessment of how the pharmaceutical industry perceives the supply chain disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the challenges associated with clinical trials, logistics, API and finished dose manufacturing.
Since the first case was diagnosed in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, COVID-19 cases have continued to rise rapidly across the globe.
Report Scope
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jrtom
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: