This report provides an update on the assessment of how the pharmaceutical industry perceives the supply chain disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the challenges associated with clinical trials, logistics, API and finished dose manufacturing.



Since the first case was diagnosed in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, COVID-19 cases have continued to rise rapidly across the globe.



Report Scope

The report provides in-house analyst expertise on the results of a 5-minute survey of 75 of the publisher's Pharma clients and prospects, which was fielded from July 7, 2020 to July 30, 2020.

Benchmark companies' primary concerns

Determine the impact of COVID-19 to date on supply chains

Assess companies' strategic future plans

Track changes to corporate strategy and attitudes

Executive Summary Study Design Background, Objectives, and Design Respondent Mix Primary Business Concerns Impact of COVID-19 on Company Revenue Dedicated Planning Team Supply Chain Concerns Clinical Trial Materials Marketed Drugs Spotlight on US Manufacturing Import/Export Risks Clinical Trial Concerns Addressing Clinical Trial Disruptions Planning Scenarios In Their Own Words Suppliers Manufacturing Sites Small Molecule API Summary Appendix

