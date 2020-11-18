Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Trade and Supply Chain Survey, Q3 2020 - Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an update on the assessment of how the pharmaceutical industry perceives the supply chain disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the challenges associated with clinical trials, logistics, API and finished dose manufacturing.

Since the first case was diagnosed in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, COVID-19 cases have continued to rise rapidly across the globe.

  • The report provides in-house analyst expertise on the results of a 5-minute survey of 75 of the publisher's Pharma clients and prospects, which was fielded from July 7, 2020 to July 30, 2020.

  • Benchmark companies' primary concerns
  • Determine the impact of COVID-19 to date on supply chains
  • Assess companies' strategic future plans
  • Track changes to corporate strategy and attitudes

Key Topics Covered

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Study Design
  3. Background, Objectives, and Design
  4. Respondent Mix
  5. Primary Business Concerns
  6. Impact of COVID-19 on Company Revenue
  7. Dedicated Planning Team
  8. Supply Chain Concerns
  9. Clinical Trial Materials
  10. Marketed Drugs
  11. Spotlight on US Manufacturing
  12. Import/Export Risks
  13. Clinical Trial Concerns
  14. Addressing Clinical Trial Disruptions
  15. Planning Scenarios
  16. In Their Own Words
  17. Suppliers
  18. Manufacturing Sites
  19. Small Molecule API
  20. Summary
  21. Appendix

