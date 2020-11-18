Emeryville, CA, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedAwning, the only complete hospitality and reservations platform for short term rentals, and TurnoverBnB, the leader in vacation rental cleaning solutions, today announced a new partnership to enable hosts to automatically schedule, manage, and pay their cleaners for all RedAwning guests. This new partnership also opens a network of 25,000 experienced vacation rental housecleaners to RedAwning participating homeowners.

This launch of a combined cleaning automation solution will enable RedAwning homeowners to much more efficiently manage their cleaners at a time when cleanliness is top of mind for guests and robust demand continues to set occupancy records. RedAwning provides industry-leading bookings demand for homeowners, and average revenue per property listing was up 120% in September over 2019. RedAwning will also provide a hospitality grade cleaning checklist that exceeds all of the new requirements being set by Airbnb. Better still, homeowners who are happy with their current cleaners can keep their same cleaners and still benefit from all of these capabilities.

“RedAwning seeks to provide the most revenue with the least work for homeowners and property managers. We already generate more business per property than anyone else, and this new integration will save a ton of time for our very busy owners and managers, while improving the guest experience too,” said Tim Choate, Founder & CEO of RedAwning.com. “TurnoverBnB works with thousands of property owners and managers, and we are excited to offer this combined solution to RedAwning property owners and also all our participants too,” said Assaf Karmon, Founder & CEO of TurnoverBnB.

TurnoverBnB adds to RedAwning’s long list of exclusive, industry-leading benefits for property owners and managers to help them generate more revenue with less work. These include free professional photography with Meero, pricing optimization, distribution everywhere guests shop for travel, Amazon Prime Now delivery mapping, a mobile app, a web portal, 24/7 Reservations and Guest Services, payment processing with Stripe, Amazon Smart Concierge, and much more.

To learn more about RedAwning’s industry-leading hospitality and reservations platform, visit www.redawning.com/list.

To browse and book the RedAwning Collection, visit www.redawning.com.

###ENDS###

About RedAwning

RedAwning is the only complete hospitality and reservations platform for short term rentals. RedAwning presents the world's largest collection of vacation properties to guests wherever they shop for travel. With over 35,000 properties represented on behalf of thousands of property owners and managers, RedAwning covers virtually every leisure destination in North America, and includes a comprehensive layer of exclusive services and support with every stay. RedAwning is the largest single U.S. vacation rental supplier to every major travel website, including Booking.com, Expedia, Vrbo, Airbnb, and Google Travel. RedAwning also operates exclusive vacation property booking websites, including RedAwning.com for travelers, and RedAwningTravelPro, which enables 20,000 travel agents to book vacation properties.

RedAwning has been a leading innovator in the vacation rental industry since 2010, with a mission to redefine the customer journey for guests, hosts and property managers alike, and to drive new approaches that make the booking and staying experience at short term rental properties more consistent, easier, safer and better for all.

Johnathan Robinson RedAwning.com 925-302-9593 johnathan@redawning.com