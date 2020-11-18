Genoa, Italy, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of 16th November 2020, art manager and Connoisseur Daniele Comelli and his team have announced that they will be expanding their collection of art available for sale in many forms such as paintings, print, and sculpture.

The Italian art management and agency Daniele Comelli Art, although relatively new, has long been making ripples in the art community by bringing offbeat and unconventional artists to the forefront and bringing about a revolution to the front pages of art.

About Daniele Comelli:

Daniele Comelli was born in 1985 in a house full of works of art. His grandfather was a gallery owner and so was his father. The first colors that Comelli saw were those of the great painters: Genoese, an Italian international.



He walked and spoke with difficulty but Comelli recalls people around him saying that he knew how to recognize paintings. Styles, signatures, techniques: certain things are learned quickly if you grow up with them.



They also say that Comelli never needed a measuring tape to determine the size of a canvas: he just had to measure with his eyes, squeezing them a little.



Comelli always knew that art would be his life and that he would become a gallery owner too, but he wanted to do it his way.



After completing his studies, he went to work at his father's gallery, founded by him in 1967. He dealt only with classical art: masters of the stature of De Pisis, Michetti, Scanavino, Silvestro Lega, Gamberini, and many other great artists.



It is from his father that he learned how to handle paintings, how to clean them, how to restore them. And it was that kind of contact, so manual, so physical, so material, that made him love art differently.



Daniele soon realized that he had to walk alone. With his own free will, he left the family gallery and opened his gallery, and in true millennial fashion, it was an online gallery.



Daniele started studying again, deepening and broadening horizons. Not only by reading books, but also by surfing the net.



Daniele discovered contemporaneity: a world animated by underground energy that comes from unknown, brilliant artists with enormous potential.



This has been his world for 10 years. It is more than his profession, it is his passion to seek the best artwork internationally, and then convey the thrill of discovery to his clients. What Daniele has learned is that art is never a bet, but a refuge: emotional, cultural, economic. And it never betrays. Danielle seeks to intensify and find his clients that feeling by selling his delicately cured and collected artwork to clients.



Some of the artists featured by Daniele Commeli are Karl Lagasse, Lino Lago, Marco Battaglini, and Daniele Fortuna to name a few right off the bat.

Why Buy Artwork From Daniele Comelli?



Secure Payments:

Each transaction is processed through secure servers and no payment information is recorded on danielecomelli.com. Clients can choose to pay with the best-accredited methods.

Free Shipping:

Danielle Comelli offers free shipping throughout Italy (including the islands). The works are carefully packed to avoid any transport damage, if something should happen all their shipments are insured.

Money-Back Guarantee:

All purchases on danielecomelli.com enjoy a money-back guarantee policy. Clients have the option to make a return or exchange within 14 days of receiving the product.

Certificates of Authenticity:

All their works are accompanied by certificates of authenticity signed by the artist.

To learn more about Daniele Comelli, one can visit their website. Danielle Comelli is also available on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. One can check them out there to connect with them and explore a snippet of their art collections.



