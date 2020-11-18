Our list of the best early 4K and smart TV deals for Black Friday 2020, including discounts on models from popular brands like Samsung



Black Friday researchers are listing the best early TV deals for Black Friday, together with all the top savings on 65, 55 and 50-inch smart TVs and 4K models from Samsung. Access the best deals listed below.

Best TV Deals:

Interested in more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s latest holiday season deals to enjoy hundreds more live discounts at the moment. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A 4K TV offers better picture quality, high contrast in color, and smoother videos. The bigger the size of the screen, the more recognizable is the technology behind these HDR TVs. A 65 inch TV, in general, has a more distinct 4K quality compared to a 55 inch TV. LG, Samsung, Sharp, and other international brands all have their own version of a 4K smart TV.

