Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visits with Santa, virtual scavenger hunts and more are planned this holiday season at Westfield Century City. The shopping center will welcome guests eager to safely experience their favorite traditions with family and friends by offering festive experiences, exclusive shopping events, and a variety of services designed to complement consumers’ online shopping.

“Westfield Century City is set to deliver all of the magic and joy that the holidays bring. With the return of our holiday market and the addition of Happy Place and Grinch’s Grotto, this will be the ultimate destination for Angelenos looking for safe entertainment this holiday season,” said Louis Schillace, Senior General Manager.

To ensure its guests have a place to celebrate the season together with friends and family, Westfield Century City is delivering one-of-a-kind experiences focused on safety, services, community and fun through a variety of programs and initiatives.

SAFETY

Westfield is committed to the health and safety of our customers, employees and the community, and is working with local stakeholders, public health officials and retailers to ensure that relevant guidelines are being followed this holiday season. In addition to increased cleanings of common areas and monitoring and enforcing capacity; social distancing; and the wearing of face coverings, Bureau Veritas, the world’s most respected provider in testing, inspection and certification processes, certified Westfield cleaning processes with its industry-leading hygiene and safety excellence label, SafeGuard™. More information on shopping center health and safety practices can be found on https://www.westfield.com/centurycity/what-we-are-doing.

SERVICES

Westfield will continue to go the extra mile this holiday season by providing services and amenities designed to ensure that customers have a safe and seamless experience. Westfield Century City will offer Curbside by Concierge, Line Pass, a Westfield app-based virtual queuing and appointment service to help make visits to the center more efficient; gift wrapping; Ask An Elf (also known as Answers on the Spot); complimentary shopping bags; as well as Guest Service Ambassadors.

COMMUNITY

Westfield Century City kicked off the holiday season with the launch of Shop Your Heart Out, a 10-day program that drives donations to local charities by offering guests access to exclusive offers from multiple retailers throughout its centers—from discounted sales, to gifts with purchase, and more. These initiatives continue Westfield’s commitment to the local community through a program that was launched in March under the hashtag #WestfieldCares. Visit www.westfield.com/westfieldcares for more information.

FUN

While health and safety remain top of mind, Westfield Century City is also dedicated to helping its guests experience the joy of the holiday season through festive events and programming:

For the second year in a row, The Holiday Market at Westfield will come to life featuring a curated mix of the season’s best gifts from beloved and emerging brands in an immersive physical environment. Powered by festive entertainment, attractions include an elevated Safe Santa experience, performances by carolers and shopkeepers, and Santa’s post office for special holiday greetings.

Brands include: Appletinies, Art of Tea, Attract Magazine, b8ta, Courant, Eataly, Glory Haus, Honolulu Cookie Company, 'Lette Macarons, Lord Jones, Luna Lili Jewelry, Milk & Honey, Milk Jar Cookies, Pamela Barsky, Pop Ups Brand, Pura Vida Bracelets, SlooMoo Institute, Sweet E's, W&P Design, and Wild One.

Within the Holiday Market, guests will be able pre-book an online reservation for Santa photos at Santa’s Bungalow and Carriage to embark on a journey to the North Pole, where Santa and his elves have been working hard to grant wishes and create magic this holiday season. The experience includes private access into Santa’s Bungalow, interactive touchpoints, a navigation system, Santa’s carriage, multiple self-serve photo moments, snowfall, and a special postcard to mail to Santa at the Post Office. Tickets can be booked directly online via Eventbrite.

Another first for Westfield Century City is the Westfield Holiday Hunt , an immersive, augmented reality scavenger hunt that brings the magic of the holidays to life using CGI technology. Guests will discover unique QR codes displayed throughout each center. When scanned, they will unlock exclusive, original characters and artwork such as a snowman concierge that welcomes and guides you on your hunt; a flying Santa sleigh; and customizable winter wonderland photo backgrounds. Shoppers will receive special discounts or offers from retailers throughout the center, following each experience they unlock, and a special holiday gift upon completing the hunt.

For those feeling a bit "Grinchy" this year, Westfield Century City will host The Grinch's Grotto , an imaginative take on holiday photo shoots that comes complete with a burlap sack full of presents, a Grinch-stylized holiday tree and a backlit fireplace with hanging stockings just as depicted in the book. Guests will enter these free-standing locations for a one-of-a-kind visit with The Grinch in his special cave for a photo-shoot and other special surprises that are both intimate and in true Grinch fashion—socially-distant. For more details and to make advanced reservations, visit https://www.grinchgrotto.com

To celebrate the holidays, shoppers who are signed up for the Westfield Rewards loyalty program are invited to spend $5,000 at any Westfield Century City retailer from November 16th – December 27th and will receive up to $350 credit back to use on their next in-center purchase. To sign up for Westfield Rewards, visit https://www.westfield.com/centurycity/rewards.

Throughout the season, Westfield Century City will have additional programs, charitable events, and shopping experiences specific to the local community. For more information about holiday events, hours, locations and resources, shoppers can visit www.westfield.com/centurycity.

