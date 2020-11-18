The top early suitcase deals for Black Friday, featuring all the top large and carry-on suitcase sales
Early Black Friday suitcase deals are underway. Review the best offers on top-rated luggage like Away’s The Large suitcase. Browse the latest deals listed below.
Best Suitcase Deals:
- Save up to $100 on Away luggage & suitcase sets at Awaytravel.com - pick and mix 2 and 3 sets of carry-on and checked luggage
- Shop the latest Away Travel suitcases at Awaytravel.com - includes carry-ons, hold suitcases & special kids suitcases
- Save up to 50% off + 30% extra off on Samsonite suitcases, bags & accessories at Samsonite.com - 50% off applied in cart + 30% off on the order with a special holiday discount code
- Save up to 60% on suitcases and luggage sets at Walmart - check the latest deals on EV1 from Ellen DeGeneres, SwissPro & more top-rated suitcases and luggage
- Save up to 53% on a wide range of suitcases and travel gear at Amazon - check live prices on top brands including Samsonite, Away, TUMI, American Tourister, Olympia, Travelpro, Briggs & Riley & more
- Save on suitcases including carry-on and luggage set at Target.com - check deals from top brands including SWISSGEAR, American Tourister, Rockland Skyline, Disney and Crcket
- Save up to 88% on hardside and softside suitcases from Samsonite, Delsey & more at Belk.com - click the link for large, medium, and checked cabin suitcases with spinner wheels
- Save up to 44% on top-rated Samsonite luggage sets, duffels, backpacks & more at Amazon - check live prices on the best-selling Winfield 2 & Omni Expandable hardside spinner luggage & more
- Save up to 31% on TUMI suitcases, bags, backpacks & accessories at Amazon - view available offers on hard shell luggage sets, carry on, compact rolling suitcases & more
- Save up to 33% on suitcases at Walmart - includes suitcases from American Tourister, Protege, Travelers Club, Costway & more
- Save up to 63% on cabin suitcases at Amazon - includes a wide range of cabin suitcases from top rated brands like Samsonite, TUMI, Rimowa, American Tourister, SwissGear, and Kenneth Cole REACTION
Away Travel is a relatively new luggage brand that offers low to mid-range travel bags and suitcases. Other affordable suitcase products include American Tourister, Olympia, and Travelpro. For those looking for luxury suitcase sets, Tumi, Samsonite, and Briggs and Riley have products ranging from $500 and higher.
