SendtoNews named to Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™ for 4th year in a row

SendtoNews Video Inc. again one of North America’s Fastest Growing Companies with aggregate growth of 283% over past 3 years

SendtoNews (STN), North America’s largest independent Online Video Platform, announced it ranked 346 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America now in its 26th year. This marks the 4th consecutive year SendtoNews ranked in the Technology Fast 500 with previous rankings of 24th in 2017, 243 in 2018, and 292 in 2019.



Additionally, SendtoNews was ranked 9th on the Enterprise Fast 15, a section of the Deloitte Fast 50 dedicated to leading companies with significantly established revenue through the growth period measured.

“While consistent growth is an amazing achievement, it’s a marker of our larger success in helping all our partners succeed with digital video,” says Matthew Watson, SendtoNews CEO. “Thanks as always to Deloitte for this recognition and congrats to everyone on the list. Our achievement is shared by not only everyone at SendtoNews but our publishing, content and advertising partners as well.”

The long-term sustained growth of SendtoNews is credited to helping their partners thrive in a digital environment by delivering industry leading content, technology, and monetization via their online video platform. SendtoNews provides over 1800 digital publishers with an award-winning online video technology platform along with premium content from 200 providers like the NFL, MLB, NBA, Associated Press, Bloomberg Variety, Condé Nast and Rolling Stone at zero cost.

“For more than 25 years, we’ve been honoring companies that define the cutting edge, and this year’s Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms to biotech — truly does permeate so many facets of our lives,” said Paul Silverglate , vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology sector leader. “We congratulate this year’s winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic.”

About SendtoNews

SendtoNews (STN) supplies digital publishers with premium content, an advanced online video t technology platform, and reliable revenue. With a library of over 1 million videos and up to 5000 new videos every day, the SendtoNews online video platform serves over 1800 publishers and hundreds of premium content providers at zero cost. SendtoNews’ partners include publishers like the N.Y. Post, NY Daily News, LA Times, Chicago Tribune, and premium content providers like MLB, NBA, Bloomberg, AP, and Rolling Stone. Using the SendtoNews online video platform, publishers easily serve official video to keep readers engaged and on-site longer. The combination of official, premium content, and top publishers provides a brand-safe environment for advertisers and connects content providers with a broader incremental audience. SendtoNews’ advanced technology sets it apart, offering the best contextually relevant content via Smart Match, an AI-powered video player. Smart Match matches articles with content from an extensive library of over 1 million videos, allowing publishers to embed relevant videos on every page automatically in seconds.

The SendtoNews online video platform improves user experience, publisher workflow, and both its partners’ top and bottom lines. SendtoNews shares the revenue we generate with publishing partners and content creators while also accommodating their own advertising sales.



