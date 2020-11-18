TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
When: Friday, November 20 at 10 am.
What: Press Conference by Zoom
Speakers representing families directly impacted by inadequate care in long-term care release open letter and demand that the Ford government take immediate action to improve care and save lives.
Who:
Advocates for Long-Term Care Reform Ontario
Canadians Against For-Profit Care & Support Group for the Elderly
Our Seniors Deserve Better
Warrior Advocacy Crusade (All Seniors Lives Matter) Before Profit
Ontario Health Coalition
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA