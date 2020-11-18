TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



When: Friday, November 20 at 10 am.



What: Press Conference by Zoom

Link: https://zoom.us/j/93424691624?pwd=QXpTTi9XUlBPQkFCZ3BwSUErbHNjZz09

or phone at +1 647 558 0588

Meeting ID: 934 2469 1624

Passcode: 515417

Speakers representing families directly impacted by inadequate care in long-term care release open letter and demand that the Ford government take immediate action to improve care and save lives.

Who:

Amy Ayres, a PSW who got COVID-19 early in the first wave and returned to work after recovery

Sparky Johnson, who lost an aunt in long-term care

Elly Miller, whose mom is currently in a long-term care home

Rose Anne Reilly, whose mom lives in a long-term care home and is currently in hospital with COVID-19

For more information: Alessandro Presenza (705) 524-5522, Sandra Caleta (647) 624-3839







Advocates for Long-Term Care Reform Ontario

Canadians Against For-Profit Care & Support Group for the Elderly

Our Seniors Deserve Better

Warrior Advocacy Crusade (All Seniors Lives Matter) Before Profit